CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Toyota confirms 2022 Tundra pickup will debut on Sept. 19

By Emme Hall
CNET
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe've waited many, many years for Toyota to bring us the next-generation Tundra and now we finally know when the wait will end. Toyota issued a statement Tuesday confirming its new full-size pickup will debut on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 6:00 p.m. PT. We already have a few ideas of...

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Rare Pontiac Trans Am ‘Strike Car’ Found In Texas

This shows the insane rarity of one of America’s favorite pony cars from 1972. The late 1960s and early 1970s were one of the greatest eras for the American performance car market, especially for the muscle and pony car markets. This was kicked off in late 1964 by the, now famous, Ford Mustang. After two years of dominating the domestic playground with burning rubber and a fleet of mustang enthusiasts on its side, Gm had had enough. It was time for a change, it was time for a monster. This led to the birth of the Chevrolet Camaro and Pontiac Firebird.
TEXAS STATE
MotorBiscuit

The Best Heavy Duty Pickup Trucks of 2021

Heavy duty pickup trucks are great for work, towing, and carrying heavy payloads. HD trucks are among the most reliable and trustworthy trucks money can buy. Here are the best Heavy duty pickup trucks of 2021. The 2021 Chevy Silverado 3500 HD gets the job done. The 2021 Chevy Silverado...
BUYING CARS
motoringresearch.com

Rare 1955 Corvette prototype could break auction record

An important piece of Chevrolet Corvette history is up for sale on the Bring a Trailer auction website. The 1955 car is one of the first prototypes built to evaluate a three-speed manual transmission. Along with a unique backstory, the classic Corvette is presented in stunning condition – and will...
BUYING CARS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tundra#Chevrolet
WETM

The most reliable new and used cars for 2021

Reliability is important when you’re selecting a vehicle. Even if you don’t plan on keeping your car until you can’t drive it anymore, it’s comforting to know that your vehicle could outlast other cars on the road. After all, the cars with the best long-term reliability remain on the road because their drivers can depend on them and don’t want to give them up.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

9 Mercury Muscle Cars That Help Tell the Brand's Story

Ford's middle child has an interesting history with the hot rod world. When Mercury was created in 1938 by Edsel Ford, it was to ostensibly bridge the large price gap between Ford and luxury brand Lincoln. In keeping with the practice at Chrysler (which encompassed four brands) and General Motors (which had seven nameplates), Ford's new upscale Mercury division would service upwardly mobile buyers with higher trim levels, more interior space, and more potent performance.
CARS
The Associated Press

Edmunds says goodbye to five discontinued vehicles for 2022

Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out. These discontinuations aren’t promoted, and shoppers often don’t realize they’re gone until it’s too late. With this in mind, Edmunds’ experts highlighted five outgoing vehicles that will be gone after the 2021 model year.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2023 Chevy Camaro reportedly in line for CT5-V Blackwing's V-8

The current sixth-generation Chevrolet Camaro is not long for this world. Word on the street is that it bows out after the 2024 model year, though there's the slight chance it sticks around until 2026 should demand be sufficient. You'd think Chevy has completely forgotten the car given the lack...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Cars
Autoblog

Junkyard Gem: 1985 Ford Mustang GT

When you visit a big American self-service car graveyard these days, you'll find plenty of Ford Mustangs. Nearly all of those cars will be the 1994-2004 SN95s, with a few fifth-generation Mustangs plus a surprising number of 1974-1978 Mustang IIs. Pre-1974 Mustangs are exceedingly rare in the big, high-inventory-turnover yards nowadays, of course (though I do find one now and then), but the real surprise is how tough it is to find reasonably intact Fox Mustangs in such places. The Fox sold from the 1979 through 1993 model years and more than 2.5 million were built, but they remain very popular with enthusiasts and mostly get spared a date with The Crusher. Still, discarded Foxes appear from time to time; last month, I spotted a clean '86 Mustang LX with the 2.3-liter Pinto engine at a yard just north of downtown Denver, and that very same yard had today's Junkyard Gem a few rows away.
CARS
Motorious

V10 Viper Powered 1969 Dodge Charger R/T Is A Serious Machine

We all wish we could drive around in a massive V8 Mopar monster, however, they are typically very hard to find. Along with the fact that they rarely ever get sold in good condition, when they are in good condition they often come with a hefty price tag. While we can't say much for the price, you’ll have to contact the owner for that, the condition of this Charger is perfect. Everyone remembers the Mopar focus on performance from the 60s and 70s. However, this car takes the classic styling of old Mopar and couples it with the blistering performance that we all know Dodge for today.
CARS
Motorious

1955 Chevy Bel Air Is A Perfect Classic

Chevrolet changed the course of history in 1955 and revamped their brand with the introduction of the newly redesigned Bel Air. It featured an all new, almost futuristic look that had the ability to make the average American feel as though they were driving a much more expensive Cadillac. Available as a hardtop, convertible, or Nomad wagon the new Chevrolet was truly a car for everyone. So much so that Chevy ended up garnering a whopping 44-percent of the low-priced market segment.
CARS
topgear.com

This 2007 Ford concept makes us want to drive across America

Oh, that’s a bit shiny. It is, isn’t it. You’d definitely need sunglasses if you were stuck behind this on the motorway. Although at the same time it would probably help with visibility at junctions, because you could see if any other cars were coming. Fun fact – this concept car was overseen by Peter Horbury, who went from Ford to Volvo to Geely and has just joined Lotus.
CARS
komando.com

Pickup truck recall: Headlights could catch fire in 150K+ vehicles

If you own a pickup truck, it has been a somewhat difficult year. In July, GM recalled 400,000 trucks over exploding airbags. Tap or click here for details on this recall. Ford recalled 2.6 million vehicles in March, which included several Ranger models. It is now Toyota’s turn to recall...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

9 Old Dodge Cars Gearheads Go Crazy For

Today's Mopar performers stand on some tall shoulders. Today's Dodge is a sleek, high-performance powerhouse that sits at the Stellantis table of brands servicing a constellation of needs across the globe, from the nimble and economical Fiat line-up to the indestructible workhorse Ram truck. There isn't a country or market segment that Stellantis doesn't satisfy, and the Dodge brand is currently the darling of the domestic high-performance universe that hot rodders enjoy so much. The past has a lot to do with that, and any gathering of old Dodge cars is sure to attract owners of newer Dodge machinery, like the 5.7-liter R/T, 392ci Scat Pack, and the largest and most powerful line-up of muscle cars on the planet: the Hellcat.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

One and Done: GM Discontinuing Its 755-HP LT5 Engine

Well, we could hardly believe the news a few months ago when it was announced that Chevrolet's supercharged LT5 would be discontinued after one year of production, but it appears to be true. The LT5 is officially discontinued. This was GM's most powerful engine, and in the midst of a horsepower war between the Big Three, it just seemed odd to kill off such a capable 755-horsepower/715-lb-ft performer.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Next Ford Mustang Will Be A Poster-Worthy Sports Car

The world might be turning towards EVs, hybrids, and eco-friendly SUVs, but there is still a massive global market for sports cars. In fact, sports car sales are so good that some manufacturers can't keep up with demand, and with new models such as the Nissan Z and the highly anticipated Toyota GR 86 hitting showroom floors, there has never been a better time to buy your dream car. The legendary Ford Mustang, which has been around for over half a century, continues to be one of the best-selling sports cars in America, and Ford has voiced its commitment to developing new sports cars. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently spoke to the media at the Monterey Car Week about the future of the Mustang, and it sounds rather exciting.
CARS
gmauthority.com

This 2022 Silverado 1500 Work Truck Prototype Has A Strange Interior

Just yesterday, GM Authority brought you new spy photos of the refreshed 2022 Silverado Work Truck, caught in prototype form testing on public roads ahead of a debut next month. Now, we’re checking out the interior of this refreshed model prototype, and things are, well, a little strange. Although the...
CARS
Motorious

1969 Ford FastBack XL Boast Big Power From A Massive Engine

A massive 545 cubic inch engine moves this classic Ford. The image of the perfect big-block V8 is just about as American of an idea as one can get especially when looking back at the muscle car era. Automotive history is littered with stories of the legendary 426 ci Hemi, 440 ci big-block, and various 427 ci GM powerhouses. However, none of those insane motors could compare to the sheer magnitude of this fire-breathing Ford. Don't get us wrong, seven liters and up surely is a massive motor, but on the other hand upwards of nine liters is ridiculous. That is precisely where this car comes into play as it sports a 545 ci Ford Racing Stroker engine which produces some ridiculous power stats and allows for some insane burnouts.
CARS
Carscoops

Ford Reportedly Cancels The Bronco Pickup Truck

The Ford Bronco is a hot commodity, so it’s surprising to learn the upcoming Bronco pickup has reportedly been cancelled. While Ford never officially confirmed plans for the model, the Bronco-based truck was expected to arrive in 2024 and battle the Jeep Gladiator. That apparently isn’t happening as Automotive News...
CARS
Motor1.com

Someone Bought This 600,000-Mile Toyota Tundra For Nearly $4,000

“That truck made it all the way to the moon and back!”. This 2008 Toyota Tundra has managed to go 606,431 miles and was still ready to roll on when I encountered it recently at a Carmax dealer auction. There was a bit of paint fade and the interior had definitely been lived in, but it still looked like a dependable machine.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy