SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A playground that sits behind the Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29, Maple Avenue campus near Minserville is empty and in need of a makeover. "We had to take down our equipment because it was getting rusted, and for safety precautions, we just removed it. The kids still come outside, and they run around, and we have basketball still, and we have one piece of equipment, but definitely not enough for all of our students," said Debra Arnold, director of special education.

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO