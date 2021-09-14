CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald “Don” E. Smith’s life began on October 7, 1954 in Eureka, KS; the son of Harold and Mary (Lang) Smith. He was united in marriage to Janet Smith on September 30, 1973 in Tonganoxie, KS. Don worked hard for his family and was known around the community from working as a Service Advisor for John K. Fisher and most recently, Cody Foster Cadillac Dealerships. Don had a servant’s heart and volunteered many hours with his wife, Janet, participating in CERT, the Butler County Community Emergency Response Team and was a Red Cross member. Don was known for his work with first responders and emergency workers all over the state and surrounding areas. He also enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and kayaking. Don always greeted you with a smile and loved his family dearly.

