CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Nigeria faces one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria is seeing one of its worst cholera outbreaks in years, with more than 2,300 people dying from suspected cases as Africa’s most populous country struggles to deal with multiple disease outbreaks.

This year’s cholera outbreak, with a higher case fatality rate than the previous four years, is worsened by what many consider to be a bigger priority for state governments: the COVID-19 pandemic. Nigeria faces a resurgence of cases driven by the Delta variant, and less than 1% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

At least 69,925 suspected cholera cases were recorded as of Sept. 5 in 25 of Nigeria’s 36 states and in the capital, Abuja, according to the Nigeria Center for Disease Control. Children between 5 and 14 are the most affected age group and the overall case fatality rate is 3.3%, more than double that of COVID-19′s 1.3% case fatality rate in Nigeria.

At least 2,323 people have died from suspected cholera this year, but there are concerns that might be an undercount given that many affected communities are in hard to reach areas.

States in Nigeria’s north where flooding and poor sanitation increase the risk of transmission are the hardest hit. The 19 states in the north account for 98% of the suspected cases.

Cholera is endemic and seasonal in Nigeria, where only 14% of the population of more than 200 million have access to safely managed drinking water supply services, according to government data from 2020, which also shows that open defecation is still practiced by at least 30% of residents in 14 states

Nigeria also continues to see regular outbreaks of yellow fever, Lassa fever, measles and other infectious diseases.

“We must remain conscious that these multiple outbreaks can further strain our health system,” outgoing Nigeria CDC director-general Chikwe Ihekweazu told The Associated Press.

But he and other officials say the experience from those health crises has helped Nigeria prepare for the worst. “Prior investment in diagnostic capacity, case management, electronic surveillance systems, event-based surveillance, risk communication, logistic management systems and national/subnational workforce development have paid off significantly during COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

That has not contained cholera, however, and in some states, authorities have said COVID-19 has taken center stage.

In Kogi State, which has Nigeria’s second-highest cholera case fatality rate at 24.5%, top health official Saka Haruna told the AP the rate is high because of the difficulty in accessing care in hard-to-reach areas.

Even in the capital, finding care has been challenging. Ese Umukoro said she had a “very difficult” experience when her brother, Samson, had cholera and was rejected at three hospitals before being admitted at the fourth. She asked the government to “try their best to at least give us good water to avoid that kind of sickness.”

Sokoto State has Nigeria’s fourth-highest count of suspected cholera cases, and its health commissioner told the AP that 22 of the 23 Local Government Areas have been hit by the outbreak.

“What is driving the infections is lack of good sanitary conditions in our villages and open defecation, aggravated by heavy rainfall,” said Ali Inname.

It’s a common problem. Government data from a study supported by UNICEF found access to safely managed sanitation services at just 21% nationwide.

Engineer Michael Oludare, an Oyo-based water scientist, said it is “very important” for authorities to provide basic water and sanitation. He said the poor, women, children and internally displaced people are among “those that will have problems when it comes to cholera.”

Moreover, Nigeria still grapples with the challenge of inadequate vaccines and trained manpower to cover all Local Government Areas where the cholera outbreak has been recorded.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cholera#Cdc#Unicef#Outbreaks#Lagos#Ap#The Associated Press#Oyo
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Sober Warning

On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did 7News Report That The Australian Government Is Putting All Citizens Who Remain Unvaccinated By The End Of The Year Into ‘Isolation Camps’?

An image shared on Facebook purportedly shows a news alert about Australia putting all citizens who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of the year in “isolation camps.”. Verdict: False. The Instagram account 7newsvictoria, which is no longer available, did not appear to be affiliated with 7News...
PUBLIC HEALTH
theeastcountygazette.com

COVID-19: Why Fully Vaccinated Are Getting Hospitalised?

Presently, it looks like there has been an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations even though they are fully vaccinated. This is particularly evident in Israel, where there are more vaccinated than unvaccinated people in hospitals. It may be alarming to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospitals...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

COVID death toll in U.S. matches early 20th century flu epidemic

COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

426,000 affected by flooding in South Sudan: UN

Heavy flooding has affected and displaced about 426,000 people in South Sudan, including 185,000 children, as overflowing rivers deluged homes and farms in the impoverished country, the UN's emergency-response agency said on Tuesday. Emergency workers have used canoes and boats to reach people cut off by the deluge, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in a briefing note, warning that more heavy rains and flooding were expected in the coming months. The downpours "have exacerbated the vulnerability of communities, with many people displaced by the floods seeking refuge in churches and schools", the agency said. In Bentiu, the capital of Unity state, which is home to about a third of the flood-hit population, desperate farmers begged for help, as rising waters triggered by early seasonal rainfall submerged their houses and their land.
ENVIRONMENT
Times Leader

Kosovo calls on Serbia to lower tensions, start dialogue

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — The Kosovo-Serbia border was blocked for a third straight day on Wednesday by ethnic Serbs protesting a decision by Kosovo authorities to start removing Serbian license plates from cars entering the country. Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti called on Serbs to move vehicles away “because they...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy