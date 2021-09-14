CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK delays post-Brexit border checks, citing pandemic impact

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 8 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

LONDON (AP) — Britain announced Tuesday it is delaying the start of post-Brexit border checks on food imports from the European Union, saying trade disruption from the coronavirus pandemic has already piled pressure on businesses.

The delay means checks on EU agricultural and animal products that were due to start from October won’t be introduced until next year.

The U.K. said the “pragmatic new timetable” would ease pressure on businesses grappling with supply chain disruptions from the pandemic. It said customs declarations and controls will be introduced on Jan. 1, but safety and security declarations won’t be required until July 1.

Brexit minister David Frost said “we want businesses to focus on their recovery from the pandemic rather than have to deal with new requirements at the border.”

He said the pandemic “has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the U.K. and in the European Union, than many observers expected.”

“There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agri-food sector.”

Britain has experienced sporadic but widespread supply problems in recent months, with gaps on supermarket shelves, fast-food outlets running out of chicken and some pubs running dry of a full selection of beer. Experts cite a perfect storm of factors, including Brexit and COVID-19, leading to worker shortages in key areas such as trucking.

Since Britain left the EU’s single market at the end of 2020, imports from the bloc are supposed to be subject to the same checks as goods from everywhere else in the world.

This is the second time the U.K. has postponed introducing some of the checks agreed in its divorce deal from the EU. It las already indefinitely suspended checks on food products going to Northern Ireland from the rest of the country. That has triggered a spat with the EU, which threatened legal action. U.K.-EU talks on resolving differences over trade rules have made little progress.

___

Follow AP’s Brexit coverage at

Comments / 0

Related
Defense One

Why France Is Getting No Sympathy for Its Lost Sub Deal

France is fuming over AUKUS—the new tripartite security arrangement that scuttled its contract to build submarines for Australia—but is receiving scarcely any expressions of sympathy from fellow EU member states. That may be because France itself uses some distinctly tough tactics to secure arms exports, and sells to customers others deem unsavory. Yes, Paris considers arms exports essential to its sovereignty, but its friends too are interested in sovereignty, not to mention fair play.
ECONOMY
The Independent

India calls new UK COVID-19 vaccine rules 'discriminatory'

India on Tuesday criticized the British government’s decision not to recognize coronavirus vaccine certificates issued by Indian authorities, calling it a “discriminatory policy” that will impact its citizens who want to travel to that country.Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the new rules unveiled last week, which take effect next month, could force India to “impose reciprocal measures" if it isn't resolved. The new rules require Indians visiting the U.K. to quarantine themselves for 10 days and undergo COVID-19 tests even if they are fully vaccinated with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.The vaccine, produced under license by India's Serum Institute, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

London markets jump higher ahead of central bank meetings

Global markets climbed higher ahead of the latest updates from central banks in the UK and US.Traders in London were calm and confident ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England update, with analysts expecting rates to be held.It was a strong session for betting and gaming firms as Entain’s takeover talk helped the Ladbrokes owner hit another new high while Paddy Power owner Flutter also made strong gains.The FTSE 100 closed 102.39 points, or 1.47%, higher at 7,083.37 on Wednesday.Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst, said: “Central banks have the power to shake and stir markets, so it probably says something...
MARKETS
AFP

US, UK welcome China end to coal funding but seek more

The United States and Britain on Wednesday welcomed China's promise to end funding for coal projects overseas, but voiced hope the world's largest emitter would also do more at home on climate change. Despite China's pledge on overseas assistance, it has kept investing at home in coal -- an issue raised on a visit earlier this month by US climate envoy John Kerry.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Frost
The Independent

Government considers temporary nationalisation of energy companies to stop collapse

The government is considering temporarily nationalising failing energy companies to stop them collapsing from surging gas prices, ministers have indicated.Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng is holding crisis talks with firms following a meeting with regulator Ofgem on Sunday. Mr Kwarteng said "well-rehearsed plans" were in place to ensure consumers were not cut off. And he indicated that he would be prepared to appoint a "special administrator" that would see the firms taken under the government's wing – effectively nationalising them on a temporary basis.The business secretary said consumers would be protected from sudden price hikes through the Government's energy price cap....
ENERGY INDUSTRY
International Business Times

France Wins EU Backing In Sub Row With US

European ministers rallied around France on Tuesday over the US and Australian decision to strip Paris of a submarine supply contract, as the dispute threatened to delay trade talks with Washington and Canberra. German Europe Minister Michael Roth said France's diplomatic crisis with the US was a "wake-up call for...
POLITICS
The Independent

France and Australia agree submarines won't stop trade deal

French and Australian officials said Monday that France’s anger over a canceled submarine contract will not derail negotiations on an Australia-European Union free trade deal.France withdrew its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.The deal sunk a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines for Australia. The money would have been spent over 35 years.French Ambassador to Australia Jean-Pierre Thebault denied...
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Coronavirus Pandemic#Ap#The European Union#Eu
Variety

U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union (Report)

The U.S. is reportedly set to reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K. and European Union from November. The Financial Times reports that U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration will announce the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic. Citing multiple sources, the Financial Times notes that fully vaccinated passengers will be able to travel to the U.S. “within weeks” of the ban lifting in November, though an exact time frame hasn’t been detailed, nor have any quarantine...
WORLD
theloadstar.com

UK government to blame for Brexit delays, says logistics sector

It is UK government “unreadiness” that is the source of further delays to Brexit customs procedure implementation, while associations, brokers, forwarders, ports, and retailers are “ready”. Last week the UK government announced that it would further delay the implementation of export health certificates, phytosanitary (SPS) certificates and safety and security...
INDUSTRY
Deadline

U.S. To Ease Travel Restrictions On Visitors From UK, European Union

The United States plans to ease restrictions on travel by visitors from the UK and the European Union, allowing the entry of foreign nationals as long as they are fully vaccinated. The EU’s ambassador to the United States, Stavros Lambrinidis, wrote on Twitter on Monday, “Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel to the EU.” Travel ban lifted! Vaccinated, pre-flight tested Europeans will again be able to travel to the US from November, just as vaccinated Americans are today allowed to travel...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Cairnryan border control post work paused over post-Brexit 'uncertainties'

The Scottish government has paused work on the creation of a new border control post (BCP) at Cairnryan after Brexit. The facility would allow the inspection of goods coming from the Republic of Ireland and the wider European Union via Northern Ireland. However, in light of "major uncertainties" over funding,...
POLITICS
just-food.com

UK’s delay to EU import checks underlines reality of taking back control

Taking back control? Not quite. For those of you outside Europe, it might seem faintly amusing for the UK to still be wrestling with the impact of Brexit more than five years after the country’s vote to leave but it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, given the deep ties between the country and the EU – and the ‘hard’ positions pursued by London over much of that time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Itproportal

Most UK firms have faced data management challenges post-Brexit

The effects of Brexit are being felt by many businesses, not just in the UK, but elsewhere in Europe as well. A new report from integration and API platform MuleSoft claims more than half of businesses in the UK are experiencing data access and management challenges, as a direct consequence of the UK leaving the EU bloc.
MARKETS
wsau.com

Britain delays implementation of post-Brexit trade controls

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain said on Tuesday it was delaying the implementation of some post-Brexit import controls, the second time they have been pushed back, citing pressures on businesses from the pandemic and global supply chain strain. Britain left the European Union’s single market at the end of last year but...
ECONOMY
Shropshire Star

UK delays introducing post-Brexit controls due to Covid and freight shortages

Lord Frost said the coronavirus pandemic was having a longer impact on businesses than expected. The UK Government will further delay a number of post-Brexit border controls due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, a minister has confirmed. Brexit minister Lord Frost said the timetable for bringing in the...
IMMIGRATION
BBC

Brexit: Checks on goods imported from the EU delayed again

The UK is to delay introducing post-Brexit checks on food and farming imports to England, Scotland and Wales, blaming Covid disruption and pressure on global supply chains. Measures which were expected to come in next month will now be introduced in January and July next year. Labour said the government...
AGRICULTURE
Times Leader

Times Leader

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy