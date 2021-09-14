CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

HTC VIVE Pro 2 complete virtual reality set up now available

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HTC has this week announced the availability of its complete HTC VIVE Pro 2 kit opening up preorders throughout North America. The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset was made available earlier this year and now the complete kit offering the headset, 2 x Base Stations, and 2 x VIVE controllers is now available priced at $1,399 in the United States and CAD$1,849 and Canada. If all goes to plan shipping is expected to take place sometime during mid-October.

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Oppo Reno 6 and Reno 6 Pro 5G are now available in Europe

Oppo officially unveiled the Reno 6 series in May and added additional 4G models back in July. Oppo finally brought the entire series to Europe, and they are now available for purchase starting today. Oppo Reno6 5G. The Oppo Reno 6 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset...
TECHNOLOGY
gamefreaks365.com

Struggling is now available on consoles

After the big success on PC an Nintendo, the co-op bizarre platform game is finally on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One!. Struggling, developed by Frontier Foundry in partnership with Chasing Rats Games, is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Escape from ominous labs, scale huge canyons, and even float through frantic hyper-dreams in this award-winning weird co-op platformer.
VIDEO GAMES
vrscout.com

HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit Now Available For Pre-Order

Pick up Vive’s latest professional-grade PC VR device along with two base stations and a pair of Vive controllers. This June saw the release of the HTC Vive Pro 2, the company’s latest professional-grade PC VR device. The headset features a variety of exciting improvements over its 2018 predecessor, including an improved resolution and refresh rate, 3D spatial audio, and a wider field of view. Using the aforementioned technology, the Vive Pro 2 does away with the dreaded screendoor effect, resulting in crystal-clear visuals.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Favreau
toolfarm.com

New: Boris FX Mocha Pro 2022 is Now Available

Boris FX is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Mocha Pro planar tracking with a major release, adding new tools and features for advanced VFX tasks. Mocha Pro is the world-renowned software for planar tracking, rotoscoping and object removal. Essential to visual effects and post-production workflows, Mocha has been recognized with prestigious Academy and Emmy Awards for contribution to the film and television industry. See Mocha Pro in global hits including The Mandalorian, Stranger Things, Avengers: Endgame, and many more.
ELECTRONICS
uploadvr.com

HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit Ships In October For $1,399

The HTC Vive Pro 2 Full Kit will start shipping in October, the company today confirmed. Pre-orders for the bundle are already live in the US and will launch in Europe, Middle East and Africa on September 23rd. The kit costs £1,299 in the UK and you can also pre-order from Vive.com, Amazon, Scan or Overclockers to get a £50 voucher at the respective store. The pre-order window closes October 14th, so expect units to ship in the second half of next month.
ELECTRONICS
blooloop.com

Exploring the business potential of virtual reality

Virtual reality (VR) has long been seen as a gimmick for the gaming world only. But in recent years, the industry is poised for growth as the technology has been gaining popularity in professional applications like the Architecture, Engineering and Construction industry, research and training environments and the automotive sector, to name but a few.
TECHNOLOGY
Las Vegas Herald

Mixed Reality Headsets Market is Booming Worldwide with Google, Magic Leap, HTC

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Worldwide Mixed Reality Headsets Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Apple, Atheer, Dell, GlassUP S.r.l, Google,, Hewlett & Packard, HTC Corporation, Lenovo, LG Electronics, Magic Leap & Microsoft Corporation etc.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vive Pro#Htc Vive#Pro 2#Htc#Vr#Vive Pro 2
uploadvr.com

PS4 Pro Update For Arashi: Castles Of Sin Available Now

A new update adds support for PS4 Pro on the PSVR exclusive title Arashi: Castles of Sin, developed by Endeavor One. We first learned about the PS4 Pro patch just over a week ago, with little detail on what PS4 Pro-specific improvements we might see or when the update might arrive. According to Endeavor One on Twitter, the update is available now and we know a bit more about what changes to expect.
VIDEO GAMES
investing.com

Buy These 3 ETFs to Profit on the Boom in Virtual Reality

The virtual reality (VR) industry is expected to perform pretty well in the upcoming months due to the increasing prevalence of hybrid working and consistent technological advancements. So, investors looking to cash in on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky manner could invest in VR-stock-focused ETFs such as Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for virtual reality (VR) as restrictions compelled most businesses and schools to operate remotely. VR is believed to be a game-changer as it digitally creates a three-dimensional environment and is the solution to some of the many problems the pandemic brought forward. The VR industry should witness further demand with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the increasing adoption in hybrid working environments.
MARKETS
sme.org

Virtual Reality as an All-In-One Solution for Anatomical Simulation

It is without question that medical additive manufacturing provides immense value, as it shapes everything from how physicians make diagnoses, plan complex surgeries, design and fabricate patient-specific implants, and educate their patients and trainees. The demand for 3D printing will continue to grow in the coming years, limited only by the capacity of healthcare providers to meet it.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Acer announces TravelMate P2 laptops now available with AMD Ryzen PRO

Acer today announced its TravelMate P2 laptops will now be available with AMD Ryzen PRO mobile processors. The company says users can outfit its TravelMate P2 lineup with up to the 7 PRO 5850U. Estimated reading time: 3 minutes. The TravelMate P2 is designed for users who are consistently on...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
heraldstaronline.com

MAD enhances learning with podcast, virtual reality

BLOOMINGDALE — Multimedia and design students at Jefferson County Joint Vocational School have even more tools to provide a true 21st Century education. Instructor Cody LaRue said his program now includes podcast and virtual reality equipment to keep current and give his pupils even more creative outlets. Students have a sound board and microphones at their fingertips as well as two Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headsets to enhance design and other capabilities.
EDUCATION
ophthalmologytimes.com

Virtual reality simulator will boost vitreoretinal surgery training

Pilot study shows promise of teaching surgeons with technology. In an event modeled after the television program Shark Tank, 3 presenters at the annual meeting of the Canadian Ophthalmological Society took part in a retina research competition, dubbed the Lions’ Lair, where a top prize of $35,000 was awarded to the winning pitch.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

How to Connect Roku to Wi-Fi Without a Remote

If you find your Roku isn't connecting to your Wi-Fi network, and you also can't seem to find your remote, you might feel completely lost on what to do. However, there is a solution. As long as you have a smartphone, you control your Roku by downloading the Roku app.
ELECTRONICS
businesstraveller.com

Emirates launches new virtual reality experiences

Emirates has launched what it describes as the first airline virtual reality app, designed to allow customers to explore the cabin from the comfort of their home. Customers can navigate through the economy, business and first class cabins, explore their seats, as well as the onboard lounge and shower spa on the A380 aircraft. The airline is also working on creating an updated version to include its premium economy cabin and latest A380 interiors.
CELL PHONES
imore.com

iPhone 13 preorder deals on Pro, Max, mini now available

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled the next generation of iPhone with the all-new iPhone 13 lineup. While they may look similar on the outside, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro come with some huge improvements to performance, the cameras, the display, battery life, and more. Now, Apple's brand new iPhone is available to preorder at Apple and beyond!
CELL PHONES
The Millennial Source

How is virtual reality changing the world?

What is the future of virtual reality (VR), and how do we see virtual reality changing the world? With advancements in VR technology progressing every year, new wave tech like VR headsets has transformed everyday life into what some may call a parallel universe. This goes beyond the augmented reality (AR) tech that we’ve seen ever more present with our smart devices – from Google Maps to games like Pokemon Go. VR is an entirely immersive experience.
TECHNOLOGY
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy