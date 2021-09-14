HTC VIVE Pro 2 complete virtual reality set up now available

The virtual reality (VR) industry is expected to perform pretty well in the upcoming months due to the increasing prevalence of hybrid working and consistent technological advancements. So, investors looking to cash in on the industry’s growth in a relatively less risky manner could invest in VR-stock-focused ETFs such as Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC), VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), and Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ).The COVID-19 pandemic increased the demand for virtual reality (VR) as restrictions compelled most businesses and schools to operate remotely. VR is believed to be a game-changer as it digitally creates a three-dimensional environment and is the solution to some of the many problems the pandemic brought forward. The VR industry should witness further demand with the resurgence of COVID-19 cases and the increasing adoption in hybrid working environments.

