HTC VIVE Pro 2 complete virtual reality set up now available
HTC has this week announced the availability of its complete HTC VIVE Pro 2 kit opening up preorders throughout North America. The HTC VIVE Pro 2 VR headset was made available earlier this year and now the complete kit offering the headset, 2 x Base Stations, and 2 x VIVE controllers is now available priced at $1,399 in the United States and CAD$1,849 and Canada. If all goes to plan shipping is expected to take place sometime during mid-October.www.geeky-gadgets.com
