ISU orders Crew Club to suspend activities
AMES, Iowa —Iowa State University said it will suspend crew club activities for at least the 2021-2022 school year following two reviews of a fatal boating accident that killed two club members at Little Wall Lake. ISU crew club members Derek Nanni and Yaakov Ben-David died March 28 in the boating accident. KCCI reports separate reviews of the incident by the U.S. Council for Athletes Health and a committee of university personnel found the school’s implementation of health and safety policies for the club to be “deficient.”www.kjan.com
