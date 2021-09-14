CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

ISU orders Crew Club to suspend activities

kjan.com
 8 days ago

AMES, Iowa —Iowa State University said it will suspend crew club activities for at least the 2021-2022 school year following two reviews of a fatal boating accident that killed two club members at Little Wall Lake. ISU crew club members Derek Nanni and Yaakov Ben-David died March 28 in the boating accident. KCCI reports separate reviews of the incident by the U.S. Council for Athletes Health and a committee of university personnel found the school’s implementation of health and safety policies for the club to be “deficient.”

www.kjan.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Health And Safety#Iowa State University#Crew Club#Kcci
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ames, IA
State
Iowa State
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy