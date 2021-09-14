CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethics panel dismisses complaints over GOP votes for ban on mask mandates

 8 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – An Iowa Senate committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that could put medically vulnerable students, staff and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn’t an ethics violation.

Senate Ethics Committee Dismisses Complaints Against Republican Senators

(Des Moines, IA) — The Senate Ethics Committee has dismissed complaints against Republican senators who voted to ban schools from requiring masks. Six Iowans accused G-O-P senators of violating Senate ethics rules by backing a ban that they say could put medically vulnerable students, staff, and families at greater risk of getting Covid. Senate Republicans, in a written response, said voting for a bill isn’t an ethics violation. Senator Pam Jochum, a Democrat from Dubuque who voted against the bill, says she’s sympathetic to the concerns of parents — but Jochum says the Senate Ethics Committee isn’t the proper forum to resolve the issue.
DES MOINES, IA
