Focus on Acres: Acres’ Foundation aims to improve player experience, casino profit

cdcgamingreports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed gaming inventor John Acres believes he has built the foundation for meeting an ambitious goal: doubling American casino profits within 10 years. “I’m 67 years old. The reason I get up every morning is I want to find the technology … that improves the player experience so much that twice as many players play for twice as long,” said the founder of Acres Manufacturing and a 2016 inductee to the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame.

Las Vegas-based Fifth Street Gaming hires Seth Young as chief strategy officer of digital arm

Fifth Street Gaming Thursday introduced Seth Young as its new Chief Strategy Officer of Fifth Street Gaming Digital. Young will report to Fifth Street Gaming CEO Seth Schorr. “We’re excited to have someone of Seth’s caliber join our team,” said Schorr in a statement. “We sought a dynamic, entrepreneurial leader that wholly understands the interactive gaming industry and all of its nuance, and someone who rivals my own spirit as a trailblazer. We’re going to be treading some new ground, and I believe Seth greatly strengthens and complements our abilities as an organization.”
Focus on IGT: Resort Wallet and IGTPay allow players to go cashless at the casino

One of the categories that is sure to attract a lot of attention at the upcoming Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas will be “cashless” gaming. But the topic is certainly not new. SAS (or Slot Accounting System) was developed by IGT years ago. It is the protocol used by all slot machines to communicate with systems. The current version (Version 6.x) was released in July of 2002 and included all the base technology required to do cashless transactions at a slot machine. But, other than a few trials, cashless has never made the jump from coffee shops and supermarkets to the casino floor. What’s changing now?
Igaming Focus: TAM factors MkII, with offshore component thrown in

The size of the total addressable market in the U.S. depends on many factors, regulatory mainly. But the role of offshore books, which continue to be highly popular with U.S. players, should also not be discounted. Having looked into the significance of the total addressable market (TAM) for U.S. online...
Hiring Crisis At Pechanga Resort And Casino Causes Management To Offer Big Bonuses To Potential Employees

TEMECULA (CBSLA) – A hiring crisis at Pechanga Resort and Casino has the establishment offering big money to bring potential employees in. Ever since Pechanga reopened in the pandemic, the resort and casino have been booming. They lost many workers during the shutdown and desperately need help. Management is holding a culinary job fair Wednesday, looking to fill hundreds of positions. The casino is enticing potential employees by offering $2,500 signing bonuses. “I’m looking to hire about 200 additional team members,” said Cary Berner of the Human Resources Department of Pechanga. “It’s absolutely unprecedented. We all say the same thing: We’ve never seen anything like this in our entire careers.” The job fair runs from 8 a.m. to noon Wednesday. They are also looking for front desk help, casino servers, and cleaning staff. Cleaners are eligible for a $1,000 signing bonus.
MGM eyes ways to get control of BetMGM with U.K. partner in play

MGM Resorts International is weighing ways to get control of the BetMGM online gambling business now that its partner in the venture, Entain Plc, has received a takeover bid, people with knowledge of the matter said. Entain, the parent of British bookmaker Ladbrokes and other businesses, said Tuesday it’s weighing...
Pennsylvania: College Township council approves proposed casino development plan

College Township Council on Thursday unanimously approved a land development plan for a proposed casino in the former Macy’s property at the Nittany Mall. Named Nittany Casino in the plans, the facility is still awaiting licensing approval from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board before it can move forward. A public input meeting was held in August and the PGCB will hold another public meeting on a date to be determined in Harrisburg, where the developer will make a full presentation and the board will vote on whether to grant the license for the category 4 casino.
Aristocrat enters Washington casino supplier market with conversion of BJ’s Bingo & Casino to Oasis 360

LAS VEGAS (September 21, 2021) – BJ’s Bingo & Casino in Fife, Wash., has partnered with Aristocrat Gaming to bring a rewarding employee and customer experience to their guests and a more data-driven toolbox to the casino staff. Aristocrat converted BJ’s existing system to Aristocrat’s technologically advanced Oasis 360 total casino management system.
Ontario tackles key issues on ads, integrity in final sports betting regulations

As expected, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) issued final regulatory standards for internet-based sports and event betting on Sept. 9, setting the stage for its commercial rollout in Canada’s largest province in the coming months. The lengthy set of regulatory guidelines, titled The Registrar Standards for Internet...
Focus on IGT: IGT exec foresees continued growth for U.S. sports-betting market

Even with the explosive growth of legal sports betting in the United States since 2018, the industry theme song could be “You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet.”. “We will see continued sports-betting growth for the foreseeable future as the industry shows no signs of slowing down at this time,” said Matteo Carli, senior vice president of IGT PlaySports, which provides sports-betting platform technology and hardware. “States and players alike are understanding the benefits of legalized sports betting, and land-based casinos are reaping the benefits of reaching an expanded player base.”
Iowa: Dubuque casinos end summer on high note, look to future

Dubuque’s casinos finished the summer on a strong note, and officials are hopeful that the positive vibes can continue as the weather cools. Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino and Hotel collectively generated $11.16 million in gaming revenue in August, up from $10.60 million during that same month in August 2019. Gaming officials generally are using figures from two years ago as a point of comparison because the COVID-19 pandemic dramatically altered results in 2020.
Great Canadian Gaming names new CEO as U.S. private equity fund Apollo takes control

Great Canadian Gaming Corp. plans to add Las Vegas-style shows and celebrity chefs to the casino experience after hiring veteran U.S. gaming executive Tony Rodio as its new chief executive officer. On Wednesday, U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc. closed its $2.48-billion acquisition of Richmond, B.C.-based Great Canadian...
California: Koi Nation claims 68 acres in Sonoma County for $600M casino and resort development

A Northern California tribe is claiming 68 acres in Sonoma County where it plans to develop a $600 million hotel and casino with 200 rooms. The Koi Nation, a federally recognized tribe of the southeastern Pomo people located in Sonoma County, announced Wednesday that it is exercising its sovereign rights under federal law and has bought a site north of Santa Rosa, in an unincorporated area of the county, to re-establish its tribal land base. The proposal for the Shiloh Casino and Resort calls for a hotel, a gaming facility, six restaurants and food service areas, a meeting center and a spa.
CALIFORNIA STATE
‘Responsible gaming is core to who we are,’ AGA exec says

Legal sports betting isn’t the only casino enterprise flourishing across the United States. So is the American Gaming Association’s emphasis on responsible gambling. “Responsible gaming is core to who we are,” said Cait DeBaun, AGA vice president of strategic communications and responsibility. “It’s part not only of our regulations, but our social license to operate. It’s part of our culture of compliance and our commitment to our communities.”
Deutsche Bank analyst: Gaming leads economic recovery

Casinos and other iterations of legalized gambling are leading the way during the current economic bounce-back from the pandemic, according to Deutsche Bank analyst Carlo Santarelli. “Over the better part of the last 12 months, the gaming segment, including not only casinos, but also lotteries and horse racing, has materially...
France: ANJ launches public consultation amid sports betting advertising concerns

French gambling regulator L’Autorité nationale des jeux (ANJ) has launched a public consultation on the advertising practices of gambling operators. The decision comes following the recent 2020 UEFA European Football Championship where, according to ANJ, “abuses were noted in terms of advertising pressure on the part of sports betting operators.”
Kornit Ties Digital Textile Tech to Environmental Goals

Kornit technology enables sustainable production on demand, which eliminates overproduction of apparel and textiles, the company noted. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.

