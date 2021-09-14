Focus on Acres: Acres’ Foundation aims to improve player experience, casino profit
Acclaimed gaming inventor John Acres believes he has built the foundation for meeting an ambitious goal: doubling American casino profits within 10 years. “I’m 67 years old. The reason I get up every morning is I want to find the technology … that improves the player experience so much that twice as many players play for twice as long,” said the founder of Acres Manufacturing and a 2016 inductee to the American Gaming Association’s Gaming Hall of Fame.www.cdcgamingreports.com
