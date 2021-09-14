CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eureka, KS

HOWARD LEWIS WORLEY

eurekaherald.com
 8 days ago

Howard L. Worley, 89, passed away September 9, 2021. Howard was born October 13, 1931 in Eureka, Kansas to Floyd and Marguerite Worley. On December 23, 1964 he and Lois Myres were united in marriage at Miami, Oklahoma. He graduated from Eureka High School and Butler Junior College. He was proud and honored to have served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Howard owned Worley Oil Company for 14 years and was also in the oil drilling business. Howard loved the outdoors, especially fishing, playing cards, and enjoyed spending time with family. He was a member of the Butler County Shrine Club, American Legion Post 81, Patmos Lodge No 97, VFW Post 1174, and the DAV. He was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him.

www.eurekaherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Lewis, KS
Kansas State
Kansas Obituaries
City
Washington, KS
City
El Dorado, KS
City
Eureka, KS
City
Howard, KS
State
Washington State
Eureka, KS
Obituaries
City
Emporia, KS
City
Towanda, KS
State
Oklahoma State
The Associated Press

US-French spat seems to simmer down after Biden-Macron call

PARIS (AP) — The most significant rift in decades between the United States and France seemed on the mend Wednesday after French President Emmanuel Macron and President Joe Biden got on the phone Wednesday to smooth things over. In a half-hour call that the White House described as “friendly,” the...
POTUS
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eureka High School#Butler Junior College#The U S Navy#Worley Oil Company#American Legion Post 81#Dav#The Vfw Post 1174
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy