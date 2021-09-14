HOWARD LEWIS WORLEY

Howard L. Worley, 89, passed away September 9, 2021. Howard was born October 13, 1931 in Eureka, Kansas to Floyd and Marguerite Worley. On December 23, 1964 he and Lois Myres were united in marriage at Miami, Oklahoma. He graduated from Eureka High School and Butler Junior College. He was proud and honored to have served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. Howard owned Worley Oil Company for 14 years and was also in the oil drilling business. Howard loved the outdoors, especially fishing, playing cards, and enjoyed spending time with family. He was a member of the Butler County Shrine Club, American Legion Post 81, Patmos Lodge No 97, VFW Post 1174, and the DAV. He was a very loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle, and friend who will be deeply missed by all of those who knew and loved him.