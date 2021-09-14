Ambi Robotics, which develops robot grasping systems, raises $28M

The CEO of Blueprint Lab, Paul Phillips has combined his passion for mechatronic engineering with his love of surfing and diving in the ocean. The company, located in the Sydney, Australia suburbs, designs and manufactures products that operate in the harsh environment of the ocean floor. According to Paul, “I realized at an early stage that subsea vehicle manufacturers were in need of specialized hardware for performing remote manipulation tasks. Developing such tools themselves was prohibitively expensive and complex. The Blueprint Lab team “love tech more than anything else” which is why we are intent on inventing technically innovative products. We love what we do,” he explains.

ENGINEERING ・ 8 DAYS AGO