Ambi Robotics, which develops robot grasping systems, raises $28M
Ambi Robotics, an Emeryville, California-based startup developing supply chain automation hardware, today announced that it closed a $26 million series A round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Bow Capital, Vertex Ventures US, and The House Fund. The company says that the funding, which brings its total raised to more than $36 million, will enable Ambi to scale its team, operations, product, and customer support offerings.venturebeat.com
