Ambi Robotics, which develops robot grasping systems, raises $28M

By Kyle Wiggers
VentureBeat
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbi Robotics, an Emeryville, California-based startup developing supply chain automation hardware, today announced that it closed a $26 million series A round led by Tiger Global Management with participation from Bow Capital, Vertex Ventures US, and The House Fund. The company says that the funding, which brings its total raised to more than $36 million, will enable Ambi to scale its team, operations, product, and customer support offerings.

#Soft Robotics#The Robots#Ambi Robotics#Tiger Global Management#Bow Capital#Vertex Ventures Us#The House Fund#Uc Berkeley#Venturebeat#Ambi Ai#Dex Net#Dexterity Network#The Information#Ambikit#Amp Robotics#Covariant
