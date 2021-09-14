CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

China aims for 'civilised' internet with focus on 'socialist values' - Xinhua

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jifvs_0bvTJRw400

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China will step up efforts to promote a “civilised” internet by strengthening oversight over the likes of news sites and online platforms and encouraging them to promote core socialist values, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.

After years of runaway growth and rapid change, China’s regulators have been to trying to strengthen control over society with more stringent supervision of a range of sectors from technology to education and entertainment.

Cyberspace should be used to promote education about the ruling Communist Party and its achievements, according to guidelines published by the State Council, the news agency reported.

A clear-cut stand should be taken against “historical nihilism”, defined as any attempt to use the past to question the party’s leading role or the “inevitability” of Chinese socialism, and good moral values should be promoted, such as by publicising cases involving model workers, it said.

Behavioural norms in cyberspace should also be strengthened by cultivating ethics and rules that conform to socialist core values, it said, adding that efforts should be made to help young people use the internet “correctly” and “safely”.

Internet platforms will be required to improve self-discipline and governance over content platforms such as live streaming will be strengthened, with the public encouraged to participate in supervision.

The formulation, revision and implementation of laws such as ones pertaining to cybercrime and the protection of minors would also be accelerated, Xinhua reported.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Socialist Party#Xinhua News Agency#Communist Party#The State Council#Chinese
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
New York Post

Trump warns Taliban-seized US weapons will be given to China, Russia

Former President Donald Trump is warning that the massive stockpile of US weapons abandoned by the Biden administration in Afghanistan and seized by the Taliban will likely end up in the hands of Russia and China to be reverse-engineered — blasting the withdrawal as “the most embarrassing event in the history of our country.”
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Ethics
Country
China
US News and World Report

China to Wall Street: Regulatory Crackdown Not Aimed at Restricting Private Firms

BEIJING/HONG KONG (Reuters) - China's sweeping regulatory crackdown of recent months does not aim to rein in the country's private enterprises or decouple from the United States or international financial markets, a top Chinese regulatory official told Wall Street leaders last week. The actions instead intend to strengthen the regulation...
ECONOMY
Washington Examiner

China is deleting its own stars from the internet

We were promised great things when the United States opened trade with communist China. We were told free trade would expose the Middle Kingdom to Western values of liberty and democracy. We were told free trade would loosen the Chinese Communist Party's grip on its people and neighbors and soften the regime's single-minded pursuit of being the dominant global superpower.
INTERNET
TheConversationCanada

Why have Canada and Australia taken such a different approach to China?

Over the past two years, China has punished Canada and Australia for actions that the Chinese deem objectionable — and in response, both countries have faced unjust detentions of their citizens and sudden, harsh trade barriers. Yet these two members of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — which also includes the United Kingdom, the United States and New Zealand — have responded differently. That’s evident in the recent launch of the Australia/U.K./U.S. security pact called AUKUS, from which Canada is conspicuously absent. The agreement includes provisions to start consultations to help Australia acquire a fleet of nuclear-propelled submarines. Why was Canada...
POLITICS
Washington Post

A landmark submarine deal may be aimed at China, but it has upset France

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest free, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. Fittingly for any story involving submarines, there’s a lot more to it beneath the surface. At...
MILITARY
Reuters

Analysis: Unleashing reforms, Xi returns to China's socialist roots

BEIJING, Sept 9 (Reuters) - When Xi Jinping took command of the Communist Party in late 2012 and proclaimed "only socialism can save China", it was largely ignored as the perfunctory mention of an antiquated slogan - not to be taken literally in a modern-day, market-powered economy. But sweeping new...
CHINA
theedgemarkets.com

Internet giants take fire in Korean echo of China crackdown

(Sept 8): Kakao Corp. and Naver Corp. plummeted, set for the biggest declines in years, after South Korean lawmakers warned the nation’s internet giants against abusing their market dominance in the pursuit of profits. Kakao, which runs Korea’s biggest messaging and social media service, plunged more than 11%, on track...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

187K+
Followers
211K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy