CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SpaceX is launching its first all-civilian space mission tomorrow — here's what the flight means for the future of space tourism

By Wendy Whitman Cobb
Business Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 15, SpaceX will launch Inspiration4, it's first all-civilian mission to space. The crew of four has spent months in rigorous training to prepare for the flight. While space tourism isn't accessible for everyone yet, this all-civilian trip marks an important milestone in space travel.

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Space.com

SpaceX's all-civilian Inspiration4 crew speak out on historic space mission in 1st interview since splashdown

The Inspiration4 crew says they hope the diversity of their astronauts helped inspire others and told NBC News that the spaceflight experience changed them forever. The crew spoke with NBC's Lester Holt Monday (Sept. 20) in their first post-flight interview since rocketing to space for three days aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon, orbiting Earth higher than the International Space Station.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Long Beach Post

Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite

There are more than 27,000 pieces of “space junk” being tracked by the U.S. Department of Defense as they orbit the Earth, according to NASA. In 2023, Rocket Lab will launch a demonstration satellite meant to remove orbital debris, the Long Beach-based company announced Tuesday. The post Rocket Lab to launch ‘sustainable space’ demonstration satellite appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
CNN

SpaceX just brought the first all-tourist crew back from space. Here's what's next

New York (CNN Business) — Four people, all of whom just six months ago had no formal spaceflight training, strapped themselves into a SpaceX capsule atop a 200-foot-tall rocket and took a three-day spin around Earth. After splashing down off the coast of Florida on Saturday, the passengers emerged from their capsule, smiling and waving, if a little unsteady after spending nearly 72 hours in weightlessness. SpaceX says it's just the beginning.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spacecoastdaily.com

WATCH REPLAY: SpaceX Completes World’s First All-Civilian Human Spaceflight to Orbit Mission from Kennedy Space Center

WATCH REPLAY: Live launch coverage on Space Coast Daily TV of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft lift off from historic Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. ABOVE VIDEO: Pre-Launch Coverage of the Inspiration4 mission – the world’s first all-civilian human spaceflight to orbit....
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Tourism#Space Travel
socalTech.com

SpaceX Plans First Billionaire Space Tourism Launch Today

Hawthorne-based SpaceX is planning its first ever, all-civilian space launch today, saying it is targeting a five hour launch window opening at 8:02 p.m. EDT. The company said it the "Inspiration4" mission will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission purports to be focused on the "study of the human body in space", but is one of a series of space tourism efforts by a number of companies. The crew includes Jared Isaacman, founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments--which bankrolled the flight--plus Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and pediatric cancer survivor; Chris Sembroski, an Air Force veteran and aerospace data engineer; and Dr. Sian Proctor, a geoscientist, entrepreneur, and pilot. Isaacman, a billionaire, purchased the launch earlier this year, complete with a Super Bowl ad.
HAWTHORNE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

NASA selects Moon site for ice-hunting rover

NASA on Monday announced it would land an ice-seeking rover on a region of the Moon's south pole called the Nobile Crater in 2023. "Nobile Crater is an impact crater near the south pole that was born through a collision with another smaller celestial body," Lori Glaze, director of NASA's planetary science division told reporters.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy