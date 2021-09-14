Michigan coronavirus outbreaks increase by 25% since last week
There were 444 active COVID-19 outbreaks under investigation in Michigan coming into this week. That’s an increase of 25% from the prior week. Among the known clusters, 132 were newly reported last week and 312 carried over from previous weeks, according to the latest report Monday, Sept. 13, from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. The state updates its outbreak report each Monday afternoon.www.mlive.com
Comments / 5