Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Platform Mailchimp in $12 Billion Deal
This deal is regarded as one of the largest investments initiated by Intuit to date and will be paid in both cash and stock. Intuit, a financial service platform headquartered in California, is all set to buy Mailchimp, which is a leading email marketing platform in a deal comprising $12 billion. The payment will be made in both cash and stock. The company in an announcement on Monday confirmed the news of the following accession which marks their largest acquisition to date.www.coinspeaker.com
