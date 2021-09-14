Intuit to Buy Email Marketing Platform Mailchimp in $12 Billion Deal

Sonic Automotive Inc. announced Wednesday an agreement to buy RFJ Auto Partners Inc., which Sonic said is a top-15 U.S. auto dealer group by revenue. While Sonic did not disclose details of the deal, the auto retailer said it represents one of the largest deals in automotive retail history, and is expected to lift Sonic into the top-5 largest dealer groups in the U.S. by revenue. The stock was still inactive in premarket trading. Sonic said RFJ, with 33 locations in seven states, had revenue of $2.8 billion in 2020. The company expects the acquisition to add $3.2 billion in annualized revenue, which would represent a 30% boost in franchised dealership revenue above previous target of $25 billion in total revenue by 2025. Sonic's stock has run up 39.4% year to date, while the S&P 500 has advanced 15.9%.

