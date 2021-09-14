CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
King’s X bassist and frontman dUg Pinnick announces new solo album Joy Bomb

By Matt Parker
Guitar World Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoug (AKA dUg) Pinnick, the bassist and vocalist of hard rock lifers King’s X has announced a new solo record, Joy Bomb, due October 15. The album is Pinnick’s fifth solo album and his first since 2013’s Naked. “Joy Bomb is a collection of tunes I've been writing for the...

American Songwriter

Behind The Song: “Little Lies” By Fleetwood Mac

Perhaps no band in history has been able to spin so much gold out of utter chaos than Fleetwood Mac. The obvious example of this phenomenon was Rumours, the 1977 smash song cycle detailing the romantic complications among the five members. Ten years later, Tango In The Night brought the band back from a five-year recording hiatus in a haze of infighting and personal problems. Needless to say, the album contained four top 20 singles and went three times platinum in the United States.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Lindsey Buckingham flex his fingerpicking solo skills in On the Wrong Side performance on The Late Show

Buckingham brought kaleidoscopic harmonies, Fleetwood-esque vocal hooks and a silky guitar solo to The Late Show to celebrate the release of his first solo album in 10 years. After three singles and months of waiting, Lindsey Buckingham’s first solo album in 10 years was finally released last Friday (September 17), and the former Fleetwood Mac member celebrated the occasion with an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Fender unveils Adrian Younge’s insane half-fretless, fuzz-equipped Jazz Bass

Fender’s Custom Shop has unveiled its latest wild-and-wacky one-off creation, Adrian Younge’s Dream Factory custom-built Jazz Bass – a wild half-fretless bass guitar that features a built-in fuzz circuit. Described by the prolific producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist – who specializes in pysch, soul, funk and jazz – as the “best...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)

Share the post "Mordian shares her playlist (Future Islands, The Doobie Brothers, Zeds Dead)" Continuing our new column, we asked gothic-alternative artist Mordian to curate a Spotify playlist to be featured in this post. Dubbed ‘Moody Night Drive,’ Mordian’s musical broadcast (streamable here and embedded below) includes tunes from Wye Oak, Blue Foundation, Thurisaz, Estas Tonne and others.
MUSIC
NME

Richard Ashcroft announces album of fresh versions of his solo and Verve classics, ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’

Richard Ashcroft has today (September 8) shared details of ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’, an album of newly recorded acoustic versions of his solo work and The Verve classics. ‘Acoustic Hymns Vol. 1’ will be released on October 29 via RPA/BMG. Fans can pre-order the record here, which gives them an instant download of The Verve’s re-recorded 1997 hit ‘Bittersweet Symphony’.
MUSIC
wfpk.org

Eddie Vedder announces solo album, shares “Long Way”

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced a new solo effort is on the way and shared its first single!. No release date has been given yet but we know the album will be called Earthling. Check out the first single from Earthling called “Long Way”…. Keep up with the...
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Tremonti share bruising new single, Now and Forever

Tremonti have shared the final pre-album release from their upcoming studio effort Marching In Time, the bruising, emotionally charged chug-a-thon, Now and Forever. It’s the fourth single to arrive from the much-anticipated Marching In Time – following the release of If Not For You, A World Away and the record’s title track – which is set to be released later this week (September 24).
MUSIC
thebrag.com

Listen to the first song from the new Eddie Vedder solo album, ‘Earthling’

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder has announced an upcoming solo album and dropped the first song from it, ‘Long Way’. The new solo record is titled Earthling, although there’s no official release date for it yet. It will be released on Vedder’s own Seattle Surf imprint through Republic. As per...
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Billy Talent tap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo for new song “End of Me,” announce new album

Canadian pop punk/alternative rock lifers Billy Talent have announced their first album in six years, Crisis of Faith, due January 21 via Spinefarm (pre-order). Along with the announcement comes new single "End of Me," which features a pioneer of pop punk-inflected alt-rock, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo. Weezer have of course always been a big influence on Billy Talent, and you can hear how this song in particular pulls from the Blue Album, as the band explains:
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Hear the sludgy title track from Jerry Cantrell’s new solo album, Brighten

Jerry Cantrell has unveiled the title track of his new solo album, Brighten, which is due to land October 29. The Alice In Chains guitarist’s new song is a swinging, distortion-heavy slab of stoner-y grunge. It opens with a sleazy hard-rock riff and tops it with thick layers of fuzz, feedback and guitar harmonies.
MUSIC
treblezine.com

Khemmis announce new album, Deceiver

Khemmis have announced a new album. On November 19, the Denver heavy metal titans will release their fourth album, Deceiver, via Nuclear Blast. The album was produced by Dave Otero (Cattle Decapitation, Cephalic Carnage), and features cover art from Sam Turner, who has designed the artwork for all the band’s albums thus far, including Hunted and Desolation, as well as the art direction for Trve Brewing, where Khemmis drummer Zach Coleman is head brewer. The first track they’ve shared from the new album is titled “Living Pyre.” Hear it below.
ROCK MUSIC
jack1065.com

Starset announces new album, ‘Horizons’

Starset has announced a new album called Horizons. The fourth studio effort from the sci-fi-themed rockers will arrive October 22. It’s the follow-up to 2019’s Division, which included the singles “Trials” and “Manifest.”. Along with the album news, Starset has premiered a new Horizons song, titled “The Breach,” which you...
ASHEVILLE, NC
Kerrang

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder shares new single, Long Way, from upcoming solo album Earthling

After announcing a guest spot on Elton John’s upcoming 32nd studio album, Eddie Vedder has now confirmed a full solo release all of his own. The Pearl Jam frontman has shared that his new Andrew Watt-produced LP Earthling is on the way, with lead single Long Way out now. A soon-to-be-released track titled The Haves has also been announced for a special limited-edition 7″.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

Carlos Santana recruits Steve Winwood for soulful new single, Whiter Shade of Pale

Carlos Santana has released the third single from his upcoming album Blessings and Miracles, a soulful cover of Procol Harum’s Whiter Shade of Pale, for which he’s recruited fellow electric guitar icon Steve Winwood. The wholly faithful rendition comes complete with an equally hypnotically smooth keys progression, though is amped...
MUSIC
NME

The Rose’s Woosung announces new solo single, ‘Dimples’

Woosung, frontman of South Korean pop rock band The Rose, has announced his upcoming solo single ‘Dimples’. On Sunday (September 12), the Korean-American singer took to his Instagram to tease his forthcoming new song. The image features Woosung performing in a tunnel while wearing a shiny satin shift and leather pants.
WORLD
ladowntownnews.com

Kings of Leon celebrating groundbreaking new album

Kings of Leon, the Grammy Award-winning group making history with its new album “When You See Yourself,” is coming to the stands of Los Angeles. The multiplatinum band, on tour for the first time since 2017 to promote its innovative eighth studio album, will perform at The Forum at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
metalinjection

TESTAMENT's Chuck Billy Working On Bluesy, Rock Solo Album

Testament vocalist Chuck Billy has revealed to the Not These Two Fucking Guys podcast that he's plotting a solo album. Billy said he's reached out to guitarists like Mark Morton of Lamb Of God, Gary Holt of Exodus, Glen Drover formerly of Megadeth, and Stephen Carpenter of Deftones about the effort.
MUSIC
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

OVERKILL Bassist Says Projected Release Date Of New Album 'Keeps Getting Moved'

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni spoke to Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's new album. He said: "We're recording it right now. A good portion of it's done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour. At first, we thought, 'What difference does it make whether we tour or not? Just put a record out.' And then we thought, 'We really wanna put out the music and then bring it to the people.' That's the fun. It's not just putting it out and just saying, 'There you go'; it's then being able to tour it and bring it and put it out there. So right now, we have a tour set for March here in the States, and then in April and May in Europe next year. The plan is to maybe have a record with that, with both those tours. So we have to kind of see how that goes with the touring part and with the record part. If the record's done, maybe that makes sense to do. But if they pull the tours from us again, maybe we delay a little bit more; maybe we don't at that point and we say, 'Okay, let's just move on.' I'm not a hundred percent sure. But for the most part, it's done. We're just kind of recording, putting finishing touches on it. I mean, it's gotta be mixed and all that, but we're working on the cover right now with our artist. So it's moving along."
ROCK MUSIC

