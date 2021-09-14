King’s X bassist and frontman dUg Pinnick announces new solo album Joy Bomb

OVERKILL bassist D.D. Verni spoke to Jeff Gaudiosi of MisplacedStraws.com about the progress of the recording sessions for the band's new album. He said: "We're recording it right now. A good portion of it's done. It keeps getting moved, frankly, depending on the COVID situation, when we can tour. At first, we thought, 'What difference does it make whether we tour or not? Just put a record out.' And then we thought, 'We really wanna put out the music and then bring it to the people.' That's the fun. It's not just putting it out and just saying, 'There you go'; it's then being able to tour it and bring it and put it out there. So right now, we have a tour set for March here in the States, and then in April and May in Europe next year. The plan is to maybe have a record with that, with both those tours. So we have to kind of see how that goes with the touring part and with the record part. If the record's done, maybe that makes sense to do. But if they pull the tours from us again, maybe we delay a little bit more; maybe we don't at that point and we say, 'Okay, let's just move on.' I'm not a hundred percent sure. But for the most part, it's done. We're just kind of recording, putting finishing touches on it. I mean, it's gotta be mixed and all that, but we're working on the cover right now with our artist. So it's moving along."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO