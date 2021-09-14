Are the 1986 New York Mets the best MLB team of the past half-century? We rank the top 10 contenders
The 1986 New York Mets were known for their brawling, partying and wild cast of characters that made them one of the most memorable baseball teams in the sport's long history. They should also be remembered for their winning. They won 108 games, tied with the 1975 Cincinnati Reds for most in the National League since the 1909 Pirates, and then beat the Houston Astros and Boston Red Sox in two of the most dramatic playoff series ever. ESPN Films' 30 for 30 documentary on the '86 Mets, "Once Upon a Time in Queens," covers the amazing story of the Mets, running over two nights, Sept. 14-15.www.espn.com
