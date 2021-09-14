Are the 1986 New York Mets the best MLB team of the past half-century? We rank the top 10 contenders

The New York Yankees will meet the New York Mets in their weekend series on Friday night from Citi Field. The Yanks are coming off a series with the Blue Jays where they lost all three games and struggled by only putting up 4 runs the whole series. They will need to turn that around if they want to keep their playoff push going. As for the Mets, they are coming off a series against the Marlins where they won one game and will look to bounce back in this series. The Yankees will send out Jordan Montgomery while the Mets’ will counter with Tylor Megill.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO