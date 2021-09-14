Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (S40VA) now available
Samsung has unveiled a new 24-inch monitor designed for the hybrid workforce. The new Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (S40VA) features a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphone, so it is ready for collaborative sessions when you are. "We have designed this product with the new hybrid work environment in mind," explained Hyesung Ha, SVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung. "Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor."hexus.net
