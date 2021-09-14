CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (S40VA) now available

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSamsung has unveiled a new 24-inch monitor designed for the hybrid workforce. The new Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 (S40VA) features a built-in webcam, speakers, and microphone, so it is ready for collaborative sessions when you are. "We have designed this product with the new hybrid work environment in mind," explained Hyesung Ha, SVP of Visual Display Business at Samsung. "Thanks to the webcam at the top of the screen, users can join a video conference, take an online class or attend a virtual event all from the same monitor."

hexus.net

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Save over $300 with this incredible 50-inch 4K TV deal at Walmart

There’s no shortage of 4K TV deals from different retailers, giving you the chance to purchase a massive screen for your home theater setup for cheaper than usual. If you don’t know where to start, you might want to begin by browsing Walmart TV deals, which includes a $312 discount for this 50-inch Hisense 4K TV that brings its price down to just $388, from its original price of $700.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch 4K TV for Labor Day

The Labor Day sales are in full swing and that means Best Buy has some amazing offers. Right now, you can buy a massive Hisense 70-inch Class A6G Series 4K TV for just $550, saving you a huge $300 on the usual price. If you’re looking for one of the biggest TVs out there for a great price, this is the offer for you but you’ll need to be quick. This is a Labor Day offer after all, so there’s no guarantee that it’ll last longer than today only. Grab it now while stocks last.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Webcam#Tech#Video Conference#Samsung Webcam Monitor#Visual Display Business#Mp#Fhd#Hexus News#Freesync#Osd#Hdmi#Usb
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
mspoweruser.com

Deal Alert: Samsung Galaxy S20 5G(renewed) now at $379

Amazon is offering a great discount on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S20(renewed) smartphone. Although more than a year old, the smartphone is still quite capable and powerful. Samsung Galaxy S20(128GB variant) smartphone is available for just $379, down from its original price point of $749.97. The discounted price...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro laptops, monitors and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of laptops for anyone who loves to take work or their classes on the go. We start with the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that’s now available for $825 after receiving a 25 percent discount that translates to $275 savings for those interested. This laptop features a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and a long-lasting battery that will give you up to 20 hours of regular use. It also comes with Windows 10 Home, a light and sleek design, and WiFi 6E for faster than normal WiFi speeds.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Electronics
CNET

Get this Full HD, 60fps webcam from Anker for $100 (save $30)

If you're working a remote job, attending online classes or doing anything else that requires regular online meetings, chances are you've realized the built-in camera on your computer just isn't cutting it. If so, it's time to look into a quality webcam. We all know that a great microphone or pair of headphones can enhance your sound quality, but sometimes we forgo a quality webcam as a part of our digital arsenal when working from home. The Anker PowerConf C300 webcam is a great choice if you need a webcam that not only keeps you in frame using AI technology, but also does a great job of lighting your face. This webcam is usually $130, but it's $30 off today.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Redmi Buds 3 now available in China via crowdfunding for 159 yuan ($25)

A couple of days ago, Xiaomi launched its first semi in-ear designed true wireless earphones under the Redmi brand, dubbed as Redmi Buds 3. Today, the TWS earbuds are available for purchase in China through crowdfunding. Although the Redmi Buds 3 carry a price tag of 199 yuan, which is...
ELECTRONICS
vmware.com

Workspace ONE customers can now use Samsung Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE) for free

We have exciting news to share from our valued partner, Samsung. As of July 1, 2021, Knox Platform for Enterprise (KPE) is available for free to Samsung and VMware customers!. KPE is Samsung’s premium suite of features that offers advanced security and management capabilities for Samsung mobile devices in the enterprise. KPE is fully integrated with Workspace ONE and can be managed directly in the Workspace ONE UEM console. Even better, with Knox Service Plugin integration, new features are available through Workspace ONE on the day they release. All you need to do is enable these powerful features with a free KPE license key, which is available from SamsungKnox.com.
CELL PHONES
wccftech.com

Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data Is Up For A Massive Offer – Avail Now

Are you looking for a good quality smartphone but at a reasonable price? Well, look no further because here is the perfect deal for you. Wccftech offers an amazing discount on the Boost Mobile Samsung Galaxy A32 5G + Free 1-Month Unlimited Talk, Text & 5GB 5G/4G Data. The offer will expire in a couple of days, so get your hands on it right away.
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Grab a Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ for just £577 right now (£122 off)

Samsung released a set of high-end Android tablets earlier this year with two models, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+. We called the Galaxy Tab S7+ “a visually breathtaking experience” in our review, and it’s a fantastic device (though not without its own pitfalls). Now it’s on sale on Amazon in the U.K. for just £577, a whopping £122 off, and its lowest price yet.
TV SHOWS
BGR.com

5 Best Car Phone Mounts 2021: Magnetic, Suction Cup, more

Stand-alone GPS units are a thing of the past. If your car doesn’t have a built-in navigation system, then you probably know where you’re going always (unlikely) or you use your cell phone for navigation (more likely). But it’s very dangerous to be looking down at your phone for directions as you’re driving (just as it is to text and drive). Take the safe approach to find directions by getting a cell phone mount for your car. Having your phone on a mount lets you see it while still being able to keep your eyes on the road. Plus, you can...
ELECTRONICS
HEXUS.net

IKEA's Asus ROG furniture is going global in October

IKEA has announced that its Asus ROG co-branded range of furniture and accessories for gamers will be made available globally starting from October. The iconic Scandinavian furniture brand announced this collaborative project a year ago, but the products have already rolled out into its branches in China, since February. Perhaps the China market has been used as a testbed, making sure the collaborative products are up to expected quality and durability standards ahead of wider rollout – it is highly likely that a lot of the products are sourced from Chinese factories.
VIDEO GAMES
HEXUS.net

AUO announces an 85-inch 4K panel with 240Hz refresh

AU Optronics has unveiled an 85-inch 4K gaming TV panel with VRR (variable refresh rate) up to 240Hz. As a reminder, you don't see AUO branded products in consumer retail, it is one of the biggest LCD panel makers in the world and its tech will be found in TVs/monitors from the likes of Acer, Panasonic, and Sony, as well as laptops made by Compal and several more.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Turn Anywhere You Go Into Your Office with a Bluetooth Keyboard

There are several reasons a Bluetooth keyboard can improve your work situation. Many provide a more comfortable and better typing experience than your laptop or desktop keyboard, and it makes working on your phone or tablet a hell of a lot easier and more efficient. Many of us turn wherever we can sit for longer than five minutes into a makeshift office, so having a portable keyboard handy is necessary. Plus, Bluetooth keyboard options with 10-key number pads can help you mash through accounting tasks that would otherwise be a pain in the neck on your laptop’s keyboard. And because a...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

Big Sound on a Low Budget: These Are the Best Wireless Headphones Under $100

Over-ear headphones have long been associated with over-the-top prices. But the reality is that you don’t have to search too long to find a wide selection of top-rated wireless options — all for under $100. When paired with your other Bluetooth devices, some of the best wireless headphones promise impressive sound, high-tech features like voice assistance and sound customization, as well as compact designs that are great for trips. The best wireless headphones under $100 aren’t meant to replace your big-budget audiophile or top-of-the-line noise-cancelling headphones, but they should still cover all your audio needs and handle jobs like wireless calls, streaming...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy