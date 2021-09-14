Deathloop’s New Game Plus Guide – Does Deathloop have a New Game+?. Finally, the groovy action/adventure game death loop has been released. Arkane Studios are the developers of Deathloop. This game is about trying to kill eight targets in one day. It is not an easy task, as death will return you to the beginning of the day. Death loop, a game inspired by the rogue-lite genre, is about dying and using the information to improve your performance. You will discover a variety of powerful abilities and weapons to help you defeat your enemies. Some powers will not be available until the end of the game’s story. Some, including myself, have wondered if death loop will include a New Game Plus.