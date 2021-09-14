Iowa State Football Fans Must Think Ashton Kutcher Stinks

You had better be careful what you drop on social media about your personal hygiene, especially if you are a high profile actor, who is married to a high profile actress. According to an article by New York Daily News entertainment writer Karu F. Daniels, former 70's Show actors Ashton Kutcher and his wife, also a 70's Show alum, Mila Kunis, "surprised fans about their bathing habits when they revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that they do not bathe their children every day." Wow, those kind of comments may leave a smell and they did for the Hollywood star.