Pleasantville Cross Country Struggles in Home Meet, Volleyball Travels to Panorama

By Alex Koch
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePleasantville’s cross country squads struggled in their home meet Monday, while the volleyball team will take a trip to Panorama today. The Trojans’ boys finished seventh overall, placing ahead of Colfax-Mingo, Montezuma, Saydel, and Southeast Warren. Pleasantville’s top finisher was Devon Luing with a time of 19:12, which was good for 11th overall. Second on the Trojans was Jenkin Fulmer with a time of 19:54, good for 16th overall. Rounding out the top three was Charlie Hare with a time of 21:22, good for 40th overall.

Sports
