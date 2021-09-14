CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pella, IA

Pella School Board Reviews Several Topics at Work Session

By Andrew Schneider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pella School Board received a presentation about contractors for potential improvements related to the bond issue this November at a work session Monday afternoon. Neumann Monson Architects presented about the use of conventional bidding through a general contractor versus use of a construction manager as an advisor. Formal action will be considered if the November 2nd ballot measure passes. The board also reviewed district data related to Iowa Statewide Assessment of Student Progress from the Spring of 2021, changes to the 600 series of handbook policies, district improvement goals for 2021-22, and the annual progress report summary for 2020-21.

