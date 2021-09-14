Twin Cedars Volleyball Sweeps Moulton-Udell
The Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad made quick work of Moulton-Udell on Monday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Eagles 25-13, 25-21, and 25-14. The Sabers are now 5-4 and will host Chariton tonight. The Sabers Cross Country Squads will head to Oskaloosa. After not running last week due to schedule conflicts the Sabers will run against several larger schools. Rylee Dunkin, who is ranked 11th in class 1A is currently on a two race winning streak. Running is set to get underway at 5:00.
