CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oskaloosa, IA

Twin Cedars Volleyball Sweeps Moulton-Udell

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Twin Cedars Volleyball Squad made quick work of Moulton-Udell on Monday night with a 3-0 sweep of the Eagles 25-13, 25-21, and 25-14. The Sabers are now 5-4 and will host Chariton tonight. The Sabers Cross Country Squads will head to Oskaloosa. After not running last week due to schedule conflicts the Sabers will run against several larger schools. Rylee Dunkin, who is ranked 11th in class 1A is currently on a two race winning streak. Running is set to get underway at 5:00.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

FDA OKs Pfizer's booster shot for older adults and people at high risk

The Food and Drug Administration authorized a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine Wednesday for emergency use in people ages 65 and up, as well as those 18 and older at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus or severe illness. Boosters are to be given at least six months after people get their second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
INDUSTRY
CNN

Why many thousands of Haitians converged on the US-Mexico border

(CNN) — Thousands of Haitian migrants have appeared at the US-Mexico border seeking to cross the Rio Grande and find refuge in the US. Conservative lawmakers are accusing the Biden administration of failing to head off another crisis at the border and the distressing images of the massive migrant camp in Del Rio, Texas, backs up that idea. At the same time, human rights activists are condemning images of US border agents, mounted on horseback, trying to head off migrants almost as if they're herding cattle.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chariton, IA
Oskaloosa, IA
Sports
Chariton, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Oskaloosa, IA
NBC News

Biden, Macron to meet in person amid submarine tension

WASHINGTON — The White House acknowledged Wednesday that U.S. officials could have consulted and communicated better with their French counterparts over a nuclear-powered submarine deal with Australia that has triggered a diplomatic firestorm with France. In a joint statement following a call between President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Race#Sweeps#Cedars#Sabers

Comments / 0

Community Policy