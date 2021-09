More than four in 10 private renters in England have experienced illegal behaviour from their landlord or letting agent, a survey suggests.Some 45% of private renters have experienced illegal acts such as entering a home without notice or permission, assault and harassment, according to polling for the charity Shelter Extrapolating this using the English Housing Survey, this is the equivalent of 3.7 million people subject to illegal acts, Shelter says.Some 3,561 private renters were surveyed by YouGov between August 6 and September 7.A quarter of respondents had experienced an agent or landlord entering their home without notice or permission.Stand up for the renters putting up...

U.K. ・ 9 DAYS AGO