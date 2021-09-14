Temple University alumna launches psychedelic therapy clinic
Temple alumna Hannah McLane hopes to turn West Philadelphia into a hub of psychedelic healthcare and treatment. McLane, a psychotherapist and advocate for the use of psychedelic medicine, launched SoundMind Center, a psychedelic healing, research and education facility on the corner of Spruce Street and Farragut, on Aug. 1. She chose West Philly because of the high amount of mental health issues and trauma that residents face, she said.temple-news.com
