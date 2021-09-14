CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Russia fines Facebook, Twitter for not deleting banned content

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

MOSCOW, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Tuesday said it had fined U.S. social media companies Facebook (FB.O) and Twitter (TWTR.N) for failing to delete content that Moscow deems illegal, part of a wider crackdown by Russia on the internet and Big Tech.

The Tagansky district court said Facebook had been handed five fines totalling 21 million roubles ($287,850). Twitter received two fines of a total 5 million roubles, it said.

Popular messaging app Telegram had been fined 9 million roubles, the court said.

Facebook, Twitter and Telegram had no immediate comment.

Moscow's actions to strengthen its control of the internet have included a push to require foreign internet companies to open fully-fledged offices in Russia and to store Russians' personal data on its territory. read more

On Tuesday, the government published plans to impose new taxes on foreign-owned digital services, a move aimed at supporting its domestic tech sector. read more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rSr1_0bvT1DM900
REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

In March, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor started impeding the speed of Twitter for not removing banned material quickly enough. read more

Internet services are coming under increasing pressure ahead of Russia's Sept. 17-19 parliamentary elections. Roskomnadzor is trying to block virtual private networks (VPNs) and online resources linked to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. read more

The watchdog has tried to restrict access to an app that Navalny's team plan to use to organise a tactical or "smart" voting campaign at the election. read more Navalny's activist network was banned this summer during a political crackdown.

Russia's federal bailiff service said on Tuesday it wanted to force Alphabet's Google (GOOGL.O) to comply with a court order banning references to the phrase "smart voting" in its keyword search system, the Interfax news agency reported.

State bailiffs came to an office block to confront local Google staff late on Monday, the Kommersant newspaper reported, citing a source. Google did not respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 72.9550 roubles)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
boropark24.com

Investigation Reveals that 1,000 Facebook Employees Reads WhatsApp Messages that May be Harmful to Others

The privacy promised by WhatsApp, which often proclaims its “end-to-end encrypted” messaging service, may not be as ironclad as the company claims. New users who sign up for WhatsApp are informed that “your messages and calls are secured so only you and the person you’re communicating with can read or listen to them, and nobody in between, not even WhatsApp,” however ProPublica, a non-profit news agency that investigates issues of public interest, reported, “Those assurances are not true.”
INTERNET
Business Insider

'Sports Illustrated' model sues Twitter for $10 million, accusing its algorithm of contributing to copyright infringement

"Sports Illustrated" model Genevieve Morton has sued Twitter over unauthorized photo use. Morton accused the tech company of contributing to copyright infringement. The lawsuit was one of two that Morton has filed against the tech giant. A "Sports Illustrated" swimsuit model alleged that Twitter's algorithm contributed to copyright infringement by...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

Russian elections expose Putin's fears

Russia’s stage-managed parliamentary (Duma) and regional elections on Sept. 17-19 demonstrate that the Kremlin views democracy and decentralization as a threat to the survival of the Putin regime. The Kremlin has applied repressive measures, including banning independent candidates, blocking websites, outlawing civic initiatives, and prohibiting public rallies. These steps indicate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

How to block Facebook from snooping on you

If you ever get that eerie feeling Facebook or Instagram are listening to you, you’re not entirely hallucinating. Facebook says it’s not literally activating the microphones on our smartphones, but it is tracking what we do in other apps, websites and even real-world stores. That much data can make ads feel as on-point as if it was in the room. In a recent column, I investigated everything Facebook can passively learn about you, even when you stop using it for long stretches.
INTERNET
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexei Navalny
US News and World Report

Facebook: Gov's Page Was Not Taken Down Because of Content

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Facebook briefly took down Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's campaign page Tuesday morning, indicating it had been mistakenly flagged as an imposter account, though the governor suggested the move was prompted by her criticism of President Joe Biden's vaccination mandate. Ivey, a Republican , cited her staunch...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Verge

Twitter takes on Facebook Groups with invite-only Communities

Twitter is launching Communities, its rival to Facebook Groups and Reddit, for tweeting with others who share specific interests. Starting Wednesday, Twitter users can be invited to an initial batch of Communities that include #AstroTwitter, #DogTwitter, #SkincareTwitter, and #SoleFood (a group for sneaker enthusiasts). Once people join a Community, they can tweet directly to other members rather than to just their followers. Only members of a Community can like or reply to tweets sent by other members.
INTERNET
Cult of Mac

Twitter tests Facebook-like emoji reactions for tweets

Twitter is giving a small number of users the ability to add Facebook-like emoji reactions to tweets as part of a new feature test. In addition to being able to “like” a tweet, those taking part can react with the tears of joy, thinking face, clapping hands, love heart, and crying face emojis shown in the image above. Twitter says the test may be expanded to more users later.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Big Tech#Tagansky#Russians#Kremlin#Alphabet#Interfax
Pocket-lint.com

Facebook and Ray-Ban have an announcement for 9 September

(Pocket-lint) - Facebook and Ray-Ban are cooking something up - a good long while after having announced that they were working together on smart glasses. Now Ray-Ban has confirmed that it has something to announce on 9 September. The tease is fairly enigmatic, but Facebook's activity in the last couple...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Pro-Kremlin party looks set to retain majority in parliament

Russia's dominant Kremlin-backed party appeared set to retain the two-thirds majority in the parliament that allows it to change the constitution, results from 85% of the country's polling stations showed on Monday morning. The election is widely seen as an important part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his grip on power ahead of the 2024 presidential election, in which control of the State Duma or parliament, will be key. Results from about 85% of the country’s polling stations gave the ruling United Russia party 49.7% of the vote for the 225 seats apportioned by party...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Telegraph

Back to the USSR: Russia votes in least free election since collapse of the Soviet Union

Novosibirsk, some 2,000 miles east of Moscow, was until recently a pocket of relative democratic freedom in Vladimir Putin’s Russia. But now the city of 1.5 million is feeling not only the cold of the Siberian autumn but also the chill of an unprecedented Kremlin crackdown as Russia votes in its least free elections since the collapse of the Soviet Union.
ELECTIONS
avast.com

Facebook releases Ray-Ban Stories

Plus, Apple patches against Pegasus and the FTC warns about LGBTQ+ dating app scams. The newest wearable tech on the market is a pair of glasses that can record 30-second videos and take photos, the result of a collaborative effort between Facebook and Ray-Ban. The glasses, called Ray-Ban Stories, are “designed for frictionless media capture of the world around you” according to Wired. The reporters who tried them out said the glasses are lightweight and very simple to operate. The reporters also noted that the LED indicator light on the front of the glasses, intended to alert anyone nearby that the glasses were recording, is exceptionally dim, making it potentially easy to record covertly.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Country
Russia
marketresearchtelecast.com

Russia: Apple and Google delete Navalny app before election

At the beginning of the parliamentary elections in Russia, the American IT companies Google and Apple have the software to the protest voting procedure “Smart Voting” of the Kremlin critic Alexej Navalny from their respective app stores. This was announced by the team of the still-imprisoned dissident on Friday. Navalny had developed the method to break the monopoly of the Putin party “United Russia”. The vote lasts three days.
CELL PHONES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The trick to block contacts in Messenger without deleting them from Facebook – MRT

LOOK: Facebook Messenger: what are the ‘Soundmojis’ that are already available in the app. HOW TO BLOCK A CONTACT IN MESSENGER WITHOUT DELETING IT, FROM PC. First, log into your Facebook account. Now, open the conversation with the contact you want to block. Then, press the arrow pointing down next to your contact’s name. Several options will be displayed, but click in which it says ´Block´. The next step is very important, because if you choose the wrong option you will completely delete your contact and you will have to add it again, something that would be quite uncomfortable. Facebook will show you two options: ´block messages and calls’ and ‘block on Facebook’, choose the first. As you can see the second option tells you the following: “If they are friends, blocking (contact name) will remove them from your friends list. Messages and calls from (contact’s name) will also be blocked. ”
INTERNET
The Independent

Independent’s Moscow correspondent has personal details leaked online while reporting on elections

The Independent’s Moscow correspondent has had his personal data leaked on the internet in “an apparent act of intimidation” by local authorities while he was covering elections this week.British journalist Oliver Carroll went to a polling station in the suburb of Osinovo on Saturday, an area that he describes as a “sensitive election patch”.The polling station, on the border between regional capital Kazan and rural Tatarstan “is in a sweet spot for possible election manipulations,” he says.While reporting, he was alerted to a “series of alarming social media posts” about himself.Mr Carroll writes, in The Independent, that one post, shared...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

Facebook spent over $13 billion on safety, security since 2016

(Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Tuesday it has invested more than $13 billion in safety and security measures since 2016, days after a newspaper reported the company had failed to fix “the platform’s ill effects” researchers had identified. The social media giant said it now has 40,000 people working...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

186K+
Followers
210K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy