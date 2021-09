MILLBRAE (CBS SF) – A man faces an attempted murder charge after deputies said he repeatedly struck a woman with his SUV in a Starbucks parking lot in Millbrae early Monday morning. Around 12:20 a.m., a San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputy conducting a business check found the woman lying face down in the lot of the Starbucks on the 500 block of Broadway. The woman was unresponsive and had suffered major injuries. Deputies said the woman was transported to San Francisco General Hospital, where she underwent surgery. As of Tuesday, she remains in grave condition. During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video, which...

1 DAY AGO