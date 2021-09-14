Canadian roots bring Temple men’s soccer closer together
Temple University men’s soccer has a special bond on the field, but the connection didn’t begin on North Broad. With the three new recruits from Canada joining the program this offseason, the Owls now have seven Canadian players on their roster, five of which are from Ontario. With similar club soccer experiences in high school and strong player IQ, these Owls have easily connected with each other on and off the field.temple-news.com
