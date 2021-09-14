Ryan, DeLauro Praise Security Preparations for ‘Justice for J6’ Rally

CHICAGO (CBS) — An Illinois man and woman were charged Tuesday with taking part in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. David Wiersma and Dawn Frankowski were named in a federal complaint filed in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia. Prosecutors said on Jan. 12, six days after the riot, a colleague of Wiersma’s submitted an online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center. The witness said they had worked with Wiersma at PCI Energy Center in Lake Bluff for about 10 to 15 years, prosecutors said. The witness also said reported they were friends on Facebook...

