Ryan, DeLauro Praise Security Preparations for ‘Justice for J6’ Rally
WASHINGTON – U.S. Reps. Tim Ryan and Rosa DeLauro said they were pleased following a briefing by Capitol Police on preparations for Saturday’s “Justice for J6” Rally. The rally is in support of individuals arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riot and breaching of the U.S. Capitol, when both houses of Congress were meeting to certify the results of the 2020 presidential election. The event has raised security concerns in recent weeks based on reports of violent online rhetoric.businessjournaldaily.com
