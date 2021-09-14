CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Plans for link between Scotland and Northern Ireland scrapped – reports

By Video
newschain
newschain
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eb6ah_0bvSoK2b00
A view from Northern Ireland to Scotland (PA) (PA Wire)

Plans to build a tunnel or bridge between Scotland and Northern Ireland have been scrapped, according to reports.

The Financial Times reported on Tuesday that the idea is one pledge which would not be fulfilled as the Treasury looks to stick to self-imposed spending limits in next month’s Budget.

A Government official told the paper the link – proposed between Portpatrick and Larne – was “dead – at least for now”.

The Prime Minister had previously been supportive of the link.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLbFa_0bvSoK2b00
The Prime Minister was reportedly supportive of the idea (House of Commons/PA) (PA Wire)

The plans were derided in Scotland, with Transport Secretary Michael Matheson saying it could cost as much as £33 billion.

Other estimates put the cost closer to £15 billion, which would still account for a major chunk of spending as the UK comes out of the other side of the pandemic.

The UK Government appeared serious about the link, commissioning a union connectivity review which would, in part, assess its feasibility and cost.

But Nicola Sturgeon dismissed the idea, urging the Chancellor to instead send the funding to the devolved administrations to help deal with domestic issues.

In March last year, Ms Sturgeon said: “If you’ve got £20 billion available to build a bridge, I’m pretty sure me and I’m sure equally the First Minister of Northern Ireland would be able to find things to spend that on right now that actually would be really useful to accelerate the progress to net-zero.”

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has previously said his preference would be for a tunnel as opposed to a bridge, telling journalists last year: “But I think the best solution if we’re going to bridge Scotland with Northern Ireland is a tunnel, and I’ve had conversations along those lines with the Prime Minister.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

UK government threatens to suspend Northern Ireland protocol

The row over Brexit and Northern Ireland has escalated after the UK government issued a new warning to the EU that it will not shy away from unilaterally suspending the Northern Ireland protocol agreed by Boris Johnson last year. David Frost, the Brexit minister, told the House of Lords on...
POLITICS
newschain

UUP decline to back DUP protest plan over Northern Ireland Protocol

Northern Ireland’s second largest unionist party will not follow a DUP threat to pull its ministers from Stormont over the Northern Ireland Protocol. Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said his ministers will resign if changes to the protocol are not delivered. Sir Jeffrey also announced his party’s immediate withdrawal from cross-border political...
PROTESTS
Shropshire Star

Northern Ireland faces ‘historic opportunity’ to attract investment

The showcase event is the highlight of the Northern Ireland Office’s Centenary programme to mark 100 years since the foundation of Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland faces a “historic opportunity” to attract investment as it celebrates its centenary, a minister has said. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told companies at a showcase...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: EU medicine supply plans for Northern Ireland 'unworkable'

A pharmaceutical trade association has warned that EU proposals for guaranteeing the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland are "unworkable". The Northern Ireland Protocol means Northern Ireland remains in the EU's pharmaceutical regulatory system. The EU is preparing to change some of its laws to help maintain GB-to-Northern Ireland medicines...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Alister Jack
Complex

Plans For ‘Covid Passports’ In The UK Have Been Scrapped

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid has announced that plans for “Covid Passports” have been officially scrapped. The implementation of these passports would have meant that those without double COVID-19 vaccinations would legally not be allowed to attend nightclubs or any other large-scale social events in the UK. Speaking on The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

NI 100: Northern Ireland businesses in Westminster showcase

Dozens of Northern Ireland businesses will showcase their products and services at an exhibition in London. The Westminster event is part of the Northern Ireland Office's centenary programme. Business leaders will also attend a reception at Downing Street on Wednesday hosted by the prime minister. The government said it would...
WORLD
BBC

Northern Ireland landscape: Searching for the perfect picture

For many people, the great outdoors has provided a sense of calm, escape or clarity amid a life spent in lockdown or limbo over the past 18 months. Sanctuary has been found on a seashore or a mountaintop and many places in between. BBC News NI speaks to four people...
U.K.
The Independent

Give EU nationals in UK a physical document, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland tell Home Office

The Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish governments have urged the Home Office to provide EU nationals in Britain with a physical document to prove their post-Brexit immigration status, or risk “confusion and discrimination”.A letter to immigration minister Kevin Foster, sent jointly from Scotland’s Europe minister, Wales’s social justice minister and the Northern Ireland executive’s first and deputy first ministers on Wednesday, warns of “a number of difficulties” EU citizens are facing in not having physical proof of their status.Following Brexit, EU and EEA nationals and their family members who wished to stay in Britain have had to apply to the EU settlement scheme or otherwise...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The Financial Times#Treasury#Budget#Transport#The Uk Government#Ms Sturgeon#Scottish
Daily Mail

US congress members call on Boris Johnson to scrap Northern Ireland Troubles amnesty plan because it would ‘cement widespread feelings’ justice is being denied

Members of US congress have called on Boris Johnson to scrap his proposals to ban future prosecutions related to the Northern Ireland Troubles. In a letter to the Prime Minister, the US congress members also called for the British Government to reaffirm its commitment to the Stormont House Agreement. In...
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson says Dutch PM Mark Rutte has offered to 'mediate' between UK and EU in post-Brexit row over Northern Ireland as he warns the stand-off 'can't go on forever'

Boris Johnson warned the EU that the Brexit row over Northern Ireland 'can't go on forever' today as he revealed his Dutch counterpart had offered to mediate between the two sides. Mark Rutte made the offer when he visited Downing Street last week, Mr Johnson revealed after arriving in New...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘I’m worried sick’: Hundreds of vulnerable people waiting months to join relatives they depend on in UK

Syed and Fahad Hussain live 3,800 miles apart, but the brothers speak on the phone at least five times a day. “I’m trying all day to keep talking to him,” says Syed, 32, a British national living in Hayes, west London. “I’m very scared that he could take any step – even end his life or something.”Fahad, 34 suffers from severe depression and anxiety. He lives alone in Karachi, Pakistan, and relies on money transfers from his brother and his wife, Agnieszka TabaczyÅska, a Polish national, to survive. Racist abuse Fahad experienced while studying and working in Austria for five...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tesco warns Government of panic buying fears amid driver shortfall

Tesco has warned the Government that it has a shortfall of 800 drivers and is concerned about panic buying in the run up to Christmas if the nationwide HGV crisis is not addressed.The UK’s largest supermarket also called on the Government to temporarily make it easier to bring in workers from abroad to ease the issue.The warning, which was first reported by ITV News came in a meeting organised by the Cabinet Office last Thursday.Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get ten times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic-buying.Andrew Woolfenden, TescoAndrew Woolfenden, Tesco’s...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
hngn.com

Russia Invades NATO Countries With Massive Missile Blitz as Vladimir Putin Steps Up Missile Defense Capabilities

During scary war drills, Russia has been showcasing its formidable weapons by "invading" NATO countries Poland and Lithuania. In a show of might to its Western-leaning neighbors, Vladimir Putin's military has linked up with Belarus, a former Soviet republic. The drills concluded in Russia conquering the countries to fend off a massive attack by a "mock enemy."
MILITARY
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Telegraph

Warning for the West as Russia’s secret army eyes move into Mali

Ben Wallace has warned of the UK's concern over Russian mercenaries intervening in Mali, after it was revealed the country’s military junta was in talks with the Wagner Group. As part of the UN peacekeeping mission that is being led by France, British troops were sent to Gao in December...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
92K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy