Pikeville proved last Friday it takes playing hard in all four quarters to beat a good team as the Panthers cruised to a 43-21 win over the defending Class A state champions. The Paintsville Tigers came out fast paced scoring on their opening drive, but failed to score again until a kickoff return in the fourth quarter. It proved to be too little, too late though as the Panthers had pulled away to a comfortable 36-6 lead heading into the final stretch of the game.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 29 DAYS AGO