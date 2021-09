Tuesday, the Federal Reserve began meeting to talk about what’s next for the U.S. economy. Since the pandemic, the Fed has kept interest rates low and supported the economy in other ways. And it’s made a difference here in New Jersey, according to one executive. Frank Sorrentino, the chairman and CEO of Engelwood Cliffs-based ConnectOne Bank, says businesses are optimistic about the future even with rising cases of the delta variant. For example, Sorrentino says low interest rates have helped developers move forward with new projects in the state, such as the Pendry Hotels luxury development in Somerset Hills. Wednesday, the Fed is expected to say it will continue to keep rates low.

