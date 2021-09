Everton vs Burnley: The Toffees came back from a goal down early in the second half to secure a 3-1 victory over the Clarets at Goodison Park on Monday. Ben Mee opened the scoring and put Burnley ahead in the 53rd minute, but the advantage lasted just seven minutes before Michael Keane headed Everton back on level terms. Andros Townsend scored a goal of the season contender and Demarai Gray raced from one end of the field to the other in the 65th and 66th minutes.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO