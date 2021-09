11 Premier League players who did not report for international duty have been cleared to play after FIFA U-turned on their decision to ban them. Having agreed to stay in England during the break due to their nations being on the UK government's red list, football's biggest governing body enforced Article 5 to invoke a five-day ban on the players which would have ruled them out of club matches until next Tuesday.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 DAYS AGO