Pikeville honors victims of 9/11, first responders
Many first responders, city officials and members of the public gathered for a small ceremony outside of the Pikeville Police Department on Sept. 11, 2021, to honor the victims of the terrorist attacks that took place on that day 20 years ago. The ceremony also honored military veterans and first responders — including fire and rescue, police and healthcare — by recognizing them with plaques and awards for their service to the community.news-expressky.com
