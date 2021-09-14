Filipinos Are So Over Their Parents Pinching Their Noses
There are some things most parents teach their children to do—eat their vegetables, say “please” and “thank you,” and, for many Filipinos, pinch their nose. “My grandmother and mother [pinched] my nose as young as I can remember. I was maybe 3 or 4 years old when I first noticed it,” Nydel-Ann Ibarra, a 22-year-old student based in Maryland, told VICE. Both Ibarra’s parents are Filipino, but they moved to the United States when she was about a year old.www.vice.com
