Proposed EV Tax Credits = Braindead Economic Policy +Last Thing the Booming EV Industry & EV-Hungry Consumers Need

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 9 days ago

Everyone loves more free money. But EVs can stand on their own four wheels, so to speak. Let competition force innovation on automakers. In my entire lifetime, there has never been so much dynamism and innovation in the previously oligopolistic auto industry. EVs have shaken up that industry. EVs need to beat ICE vehicles on their own, and they’re doing that. But it takes a while because you cannot turn an entire manufacturing industry upside-down overnight. Now comes Congress to muck it up.

