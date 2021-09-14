A First Alert Day in effect for possibly strong evening storms on a hot and humid Tuesday

A Flash Flood Watch is up for Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley. A cold front moving in from the Ohio Valley , with a warm and wet southerly flow ahead of it, will combine to bring a round of heavy rain later tonight into midday Thursday. Rainfall amounts will average between 2" - 3" with some spots possible getting more. Along with the downpours, there could be some strong gusty winds with thunderstorms. Once the front move through later Thursday , we'll dry out and cool down. Look for temperatures in the 70s into next week with lows in the 50s and quiet weather.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 7 HOURS AGO