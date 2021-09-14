Ravens-Raiders: What We Learned

The Ravens dropped their first regular-season opener since 2015 with a 33-27 overtime loss to the Raiders. Lamar Jackson was able to make plays despite being under constant pressure. He started strongly but missed five consecutive throws in the middle of the game as the Raiders defenders ran through the tackles. Jackson had two critical fumbles in the fourth quarter and overtime that helped the Raiders win the game. Jackson completed 19 of 30 pass attempts for 235 yards with a touchdown. He also ran 12 times for 86 yards, including a 28-yard scamper late in the fourth quarter that allowed the Ravens to take a late lead. Jackson is going to have to be mobile if the offensive line doesn't improve.