Wild Announce Prospect Showcase

The Chicago Blackhawks open training camp on Thursday, September 23rd, back in Chicago. But before then, their rookies and prospects are taking part in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase in St. Paul, Minnesota, with the Minnesota Wild. The prospects will be coached by the Rockford IceHogs coaching staff, led by head coach Derek King. King is entering his sixth year with the Blackhawks organization and third behind the bench as the head coach of the IceHogs in the AHL. Ahead of the first prospect showcase game tonight, King spoke to the Chicago media about the mini-camp and his expectations for the players through the week.

