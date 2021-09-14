CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Announce Prospect Showcase

(St. Paul, MN) -- The Wild's top prospects will be on display this week in the Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase. Bill Guerin announced the schedule for the showcase yesterday. Minnesota will have free practices open to the public this Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday at the TRIA Rink in the Treasure Island Center. They will also host scrimmages with the Chicago Blackhawks' prospects this Friday and Sunday. The scrimmages will be open to season ticket holders, and they will also be streamed live on the Wild's YouTube channel.

