If you consider the great white sharkto be an imposing animal, then whatever crossed Mauricio Hoyos Padilla can only be described as a real juggernaut of an animal. The specimen was filmed in 2014, near Guadalupe Island, off the Mexican peninsula of Baja. As the shark approached, the scientist leant out of the safety cage slightly to touch him and gave him what looked like a high five!

WILDLIFE ・ 25 DAYS AGO