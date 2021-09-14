Twins Collapse In Loss To Yankees

(Bronx, NY) -- Despite having a 5-0 lead through five innings, the Twins gave up a 10th-inning walk-off single to Gary Sanchez in a 6-5 loss to the Yankees. Jorge Polanco hit his 30th home run of the year, and both Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton homered to give Minnesota the early lead. In the eighth, Alex Colome gave up a three-run home run to Aaron Judge, which tied the game. Ralph Garza Jr. picked up the loss in the 10th inning. Twins starter John Gant left the game in the first inning after injuring his lower abdomen and will go on the injured list, according to Rocco Baldelli. The Twins send Joe Ryan and Charlie Barnes to the mound in a double-header with Cleveland today.