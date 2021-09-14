CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Covid vaccine: Over 30 million people to be offered booster jab as rollout extended to over-50s

By Independent TV
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omAWb_0bvSZBd500
(Getty Images)

More than 30 million people are to be offered a Covid booster jab as part of government plans for "living with the virus" throughout the winter.

Following final recommendations provided by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation, all over-50s, clinically vulnerable individuals and healthcare workers will be offered a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in the weeks ahead – regardless of what jabs they received earlier in the year.

Only those individuals from the top nine priority groups who have been fully jabbed for more than six months will be eligible for a booster. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered as a full dose, while the Moderna vaccine will be offered as a half dose due to supply constraints.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the two mRNA vaccines are safe to use as boosters and well tolerated, while separate research has found that both jabs provide a high immunological response.

The MHRA has also given the green light for flu vaccines to be administered at the same as the Covid-19 booster jab. More than 35 million people are to be offered the vaccine as a nasal spray or jab amid fears of a resurgence in influenza cases this winter.

Dr June Raine, chief executive of the MHRA, said the administration of both the Covid and flu jab at the same time is safe and "does not affect an individual's immune response" to either vaccine.

Senior health officials have said that the launching of a winter Covid booster programme, which starts next week, does not mean that top-up doses will be provided every six months. The JCVI will be tasked with determining whether boosters will be needed each year, though a decision on this is not expected to be made until next year.

Antibody levels have been shown to be waning in people who were vaccinated at the beginning of the year, though the vaccines remain highly effective at preventing hospitalisation and death.

Professor Wei Shen Lim, of the JCVI, said the recommendation of at least a six-month gap between the second jab and a booster shot was an attempt to find a "sweet spot".

"Getting a booster dose too early might mean getting a dose when they don't actually need to have vaccination because they still have a high level of protection,” he told a Downing Street press conference.

"And, as we have seen with the first and second dose, it may be that a longer interval to the third booster dose may actually be beneficial in the longer term.” However, he said, “we don't want to wait too long.”

It’s hoped the booster programme will be completed by Christmas and will help to maintain high protection levels throughout winter, when cases are expected to increase as people spend more time indoors and the virus is given more opportunities to spread.

"We're not past the pandemic, we're in an active phase still,” said Professor Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer. “This winter could possibly be bumpy at times.”

The JCVI has already recommended half a million vulnerable Britons receive a third vaccine dose. Anyone aged 12 or over with a weakened immune system – including patients with blood cancer, advanced HIV or who have had recent organ transplants – will be eligible for the jab.

For the wider public, research and clinical trials have shown that a third booster dose raises an individual’s antibody levels, but it is still unclear how much more additional benefit this will provide in protecting healthy adults against severe disease and death.

Senior government health officials have admitted they do not know what the effects of the booster programme will be on hospitalisation due to a lack of data, but have “every reason to believe that it’ll be good”.

Data released by the Office for National Statistics on Monday showed that there have only been 59 Covid deaths in the first six months of the year among people who were fully vaccinated and who weren’t extremely clinically vulnerable. There were a total of 51,281 Covid fatalities during this period.

On Monday, the head of the Covax Facility, the global vaccine-sharing initiative established to secure doses for poorer countries, told The Independent that the UK’s booster programme would be “counter-productive”.

She argued that the supplies set to be used among 30 million in Britain would be put to better use in protecting people in poorer countries who remain unvaccinated.

“The difference between giving a third dose to a healthy young adult or a first dose to an ICU worker or elderly or immunocompromised person in a developing country – clearly one has a higher benefit to it,” she said.

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert, who helped develop the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, has also said that a booster jab was not needed for the majority of people in the UK.

And a new study published inThe Lancet this week found that there is little evidence to suggest that protection levels against severe infection is waning in fully vaccinated people.

Comments / 8

Related
ideastream.org

Has Anyone Died After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine?

What are your questions about the coronavirus vaccine?. Ideastream Public Media's health team is answering as many questions as possible, with help from local experts in a range of fields. You can send us your questions with our online form, through our social media group, or call us at 216-916-6476. We'll keep the answers coming on our website and on the air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

COVID: The Reason Cases Are Rising Among The Double Vaccinated – It’s Not Because Vaccines Aren’t Working

Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, has announced that around 40% of people being admitted to hospital with COVID in the UK have been vaccinated. And according to the latest Public Health England data, around 15% of those being hospitalised have had two doses of a coronavirus vaccine. At first glance, this rings very serious alarm bells, but it shouldn’t. The vaccines are still working very well.
PUBLIC HEALTH
industryglobalnews24.com

Millions of doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine found contaminated

1.63 million doses have black particles suspended in the vials. The company is looking into the issue to find the root cause. The Japanese government has put a batch of Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine on hold. This is because they found a foreign substance in a vial. According to the authorities a pharmacist discovered several black particles in one vial in Kanagawa ....
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Organ Transplants#Flu Vaccines#Booster#Immunisation#Moderna#Healthcare#Mhra#Jcvi#Britons#The Covax Facility#Icu#Oxford#Inthe Lancet
healththoroughfare.com

More Than 30,000 Women Have Reported An Alteration In Their Menstrual Cycle After Receiving The COVID-19 Vaccine

After receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, 30,000 women claimed their periods changed. Per an article in the British Medical Journal, an investigation is necessary to determine why this happens. Menstrual cycles may be more severe or delayed due to immunological responses and do not constitute a risk to your health, doctors warn.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
CNET

Moderna's COVID-19 booster vaccine: Approval status, who would get it and more

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Fully vaccinated for COVID-19 with the Moderna vaccine? If you were one of the first to get Moderna's vaccine in 2020, the drug maker said on Wednesday the vaccine's effectiveness to guard against serious illness may be starting to wane. A booster may be needed to maintain high levels of protection.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNBC

Why are Covid cases so high when millions are fully vaccinated? Blame the delta variant, experts say

The number of Covid cases being recorded daily in the West remains high, and even resembles earlier peaks at different points, or Covid waves, during the pandemic. The high numbers of cases remains attributable to the spread of the highly infectious delta variant, which usurped previous variants that themselves were more infectious than the original strain of Covid-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

74% Of Fully Vaccinated COVID-19 Cases In Philippines Received SinoVac Vaccine

The majority of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in the Philippines occurred in people who received the Chinese-made SinoVac COVID-19 vaccine, according to government data. The Philippine government administered a total of 35,838,964 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sept. 5. Of the total number of doses, 18,583,548 were of the two-dose SinoVac vaccine, data from the country’s National COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard showed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KXII.com

Local doctor says healthy people don’t need COVID vaccine booster

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A local doctor believes “Healthy” people do not need to get the covid-19 booster shot. The FDA announced today they don’t think the general population should need a booster and Dr. Minaxi Rathod, an infectious disease specialist, agrees. People who are immunosuppressed are encouraged to get...
GRAYSON COUNTY, TX
Boston

Women said the COVID vaccine affected their periods. Now more than $1.6 million will go into researching it.

"Nobody expected it to affect the menstrual system, because the information wasn't being collected in the early vaccine studies." Shana Clauson was in line to get her first dose of the Moderna shot in March when she saw menstruators on social media discussing how their periods had been altered – earlier, heavier and more painful than usual – after they got their coronavirus vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

253K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy