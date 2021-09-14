CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vikings: Valhalla – Netflix’s Large Episode Plans Revealed

Cover picture for the articleVikings – This History Channel drama aired on the network in 2013 and was a hit. Fans learn that there will soon be a sequel series in 2019 – Vikings: Valhalla. Fans anticipated that the premiere of the first season would be within the next year. It turns out that production was for Vikings: Valhalla. It is handled differently from the original. Keep reading to find out more about Netflix’s plans for the sequel series.

tvinsider.com

‘True Story’ First Look: Kevin Hart & Wesley Snipes Play Brothers in Netflix Drama

True Story is no laughing matter for the usually funny Kevin Hart as the actor takes on a dramatic role for the Netflix limited series alongside Wesley Snipes. Set to premiere globally on Wednesday, November 24, the drama follows stand-up comedian Kid (Hart) back to his hometown of Philadelphia. Things become a matter of life and death though as he must face the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Snipes). Threatening to destroy everything he’s built, Kid is put in an impossible position.
TVShowsAce

‘Vikings: Valhalla’: Netflix’s Plans For Large Episode Order Revealed

Anime News Network

Way of the Househusband Anime Part 2's Trailer Reveals October 7 Netflix Debut

Netflix began streaming an English-subtitled trailer for the second part of the anime series of Kousuke Oono's The Way of the Househusband (Gokushufudō) manga on Wednesday. The trailer reveals the second part's October 7 worldwide debut date on Netflix. Netflix also announced new cast members and the theme song artist...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop EP Claims Every Episode Will Be Filled With Easter Eggs

Anime fans are getting their first live-action adaption of the hugely popular anime series Cowboy Bebop later this year boasting a standout cast, and while it isn’t just a simple one for one remake of the anime, there is still to be quite a few familiar moments for long-time fans of the series according to a member of the show’s team.
IGN

Netflix's Maya and the Three: Exclusive Clip and Release Date Reveal

Netflix has announced the release date for its upcoming animated series, Maya and the Three, which is set to premiere globally on Friday, October 22, 2021. IGN can exclusively reveal a clip featuring Zoe Saldaña's Maya, which you can watch in the video below, or at the top of the page. Here's how director, executive producer, and co-writer Jorge R. Gutiérrez describes the scene:
thedigitalfix.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Aang voice actor reveals his favourite episodes

Few animated series are as beloved as Nickelodeon’s Avatar: The Last Airbender, and everyone has their favourite moments from the story, including the show’s original cast members. Zach Tyler Eisen, the original voice actor for titular character Aang, has revealed his picks for the top episodes in the acclaimed 2005 TV series.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
MovieWeb

Bright: Samurai Soul Trailer Reveals Animated Prequel to Will Smith's Netflix Hit

It seems that the advent of streaming has led to an unexpected resurgence in anime spin-offs of live action series, with Netflix using the animated route to fill the gaps left by those pesky live action series and movies that just take so much time and money. The latest addition to this group is Bright, the critically mauled Will Smith and Joel Edgerton vehicle which was directed by David Ayer and did have a sequel green lit back in 2018, but while that has yet to materialize, we are getting an anime adventure called Bright: Samurai Soul, which features the vocal talent of Marvel's Shang-Chi star, Simu Liu.
howtogeek.com

Netflix’s New ‘Jigsaw’ Series Doesn’t Need Episode Numbers

Netflix is working on a new show called Jigsaw (it doesn’t seem to have anything to do with the SAW movie spinoff of the same name), and it’s designed to be a non-linear watch. That means you can watch it in any order, except for the final episode, which you must watch last.
ComicBook

Netflix's Locke & Key Season 2 Trailer Reveals Premiere Date

Netflix just dropped the release date for Locke & Key Season 2. October 22 will be the big day as the streaming giant loads up for another wildly packed Fall. This show has already been renewed for Season 3 and the hype is already building. Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez's IDW comic series has taken the platform by storm. In the trailer, there's talk of the world having so much potential, and that's exactly how the Internet is talking about this show. Netflix is already putting on the press about their Netflix and Chills initiative for October, and this title will fit neatly in. Locke & Key fans are all over social media voicing their approval for the new clip. (Careful with that one if you don't enjoy spiders!) There are carnival worlds, mazes, old Victorian houses, and of course, about 100 keys and keyholes to direct in the Season 2 trailer. Check it out for yourself down below:
SlashGear

Netflix’s Jigsaw series will let viewers watch episodes in any order

Netflix has a new thriller series in the pipeline called Jigsaw that will allow viewers to watch the first seven of the eight total episodes in any order they’d like. Though this isn’t the first time a series has been released with a non-linear episodic format, it is a first for Netflix, which has previously experimented with interactive storytelling.
epicstream.com

Netflix's Nightbooks Reveals First 3 Minutes of The Horror Family Film

One of the most highly-anticipated movies coming to Netflx this month is the Sam Raimi-produced Nightbooks, the film adaptation of J.A. White's 2018 novel about kids who have to feed a fiendish witch's lust for scary stories. Directed by David Yarovesky, with a script from Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis,...
Deadline

‘The Wheel Of Time’: Dónal Finn To Play Mat Cauthon In Recasting On Amazon Series As Barney Harris Not Returning For Season 2

EXCLUSIVE: A major character on Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television’s high-profile fantasy series The Wheel of Time, headlined by Rosamund Pike, is being recast for Season 2. Dónal Finn (The Witcher) has been tapped to portray Mat Cauthon, replacing Barney Harris, who played the role in Season 1, which is set to premiere November 19 on Amazon Prime Video. The reasons for the recasting are unclear. The expansive, world-building drama, adapted from Robert Jordan’s books, involves a lengthy, complex overseas shoot in the Czech Republic. Filming on Season 2 is underway. The Wheel of Time, which was renewed for Season 2...
centralrecorder.com

Season 2 of ‘Love on the Spectrum’ has a cast of hopeful romantics.

The Netflix reality series Love on the Spectrum started out on Australian network television, but since it began streaming in the States, it has taken the platform by storm. Fans are excited to get to know the cast of the dating show Love on the Spectrum Season 2. The series...
Variety

‘Outlander’ Exits Amazon for Starzplay in U.K. (EXCLUSIVE)

As it expands its global footprint, Lionsgate-backed streaming service Starzplay has snapped up exclusive rights to hit series “Outlander” in the U.K., Variety can reveal. The deal marks the first time the long-running Starz show, which will debut season 6 in early 2022, will be streamed on its home platform outside the U.S. “Outlander,” which shot in Scotland earlier this year, is one of the highest profile titles on Amazon Prime Video in the U.K., which picked up rights to the show from Sony Pictures Television in 2015. This latest deal, however, saw Starz outbid competitors for the series from Sony. Fans can...
centralrecorder.com

Possible Spoilers & What To Expect From ‘Virgin River’ Season 4

Season 3 has Virgin River fans on the edge of their seat. As TV Shows Ace previously reports, at the time that Season 3 was wrapping up production, there was no word about Season 4. The stars of Virgin River recently make an announcement that changes everything about the Netflix series.
