Gogoro® Inc. ("Gogoro" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in battery swapping ecosystems that enable sustainable mobility solutions for cities, and Poema Global Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: PPGH; "Poema Global"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in Gogoro becoming a publicly listed company. The combined company will focus on accelerating the global expansion of Gogoro's unique and proven subscription-based battery swapping service along with its electric vehicle and component sales business. Upon the transaction closing, the combined company will be named Gogoro Inc. and will be listed on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "GGR."

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO