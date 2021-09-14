17601 Whitaker Rd, Amelia, VA 23002

The House is located in an USDA LENDING AREA! Welcome Home to this Very Charming Rancher with 3 Bedrooms and 2 1/2 Baths. Home Features Very Spacious Living Room and Formal Dining Room,Family Room with Gas Log Fireplace and Eat-In Kitchen. There is plenty of cabinets and a large island. Huge Master Bedroom with Master Suite and Walk - In Closet. There is a separate utility room for washer and dryer. The brick patio overlooks a beautiful open and private field.