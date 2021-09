September 17, 2021 - President Joe Biden issues a Proclamation on Constitution Day and Citizenship Day, and Constitution Week, 2021. For 234 years, America’s Constitution has guided our growth, shaped our progress, and defined us as a Nation of sacred laws and fundamental values. When our democracy is tested, we draw strength from the Constitution to see us through. When we look ahead in our uniquely American way — restless, bold, and optimistic — our Constitution is the bedrock we build upon to make our Nation more equal, more just, and more prosperous for all our people.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO