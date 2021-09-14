Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag wants Cameroon keeper Onana to stay

Arsene Wenger has revealed that he feels “very responsible” for Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere’s injury issues during his time as Arsenal manager.The Frenchman believes that the introduction of a VAR system has brought added respect for attacking players.He explained that that may mean fewer injury problems for “more technical” players.“I see more positivity. Before there was more kicking and I must say the media allowed that,” Wenger told The Telegraph of changes to football in recent years.“The VAR has brought more respect for the offensive game. Sometimes the more technical guys were kicked. Why? It was not very encouraging. We have moved forward from that.“We always tried. It was a frustration sometimes. When I look back at players like [Jack] Wilshere, [Aaron] Ramsey who have been injured early in their career and when you are a manager you feel very responsible for that.”Wenger is now Chief of Global Football Development for Fifa and has been heavily criticised for his plans for biennial World Cups.He left Arsenal in 2018 before the end of his contract, bringing to a close a 22-year tenure at the club that brought three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO