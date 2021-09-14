Homecoming for West Central Valley Is This Week
The Homecoming King and Queen for West Central Valley High School will be announced Friday during the pep rally at 3pm in the West Central Valley High School gym. The homecoming court for queen includes Katia Diaz, Madelyn Jaeger, Cathy Marlow, Casey Stiles and Shaynn Wahman. The homecoming king candidates includes Wyatt Clemetson, Jackson Doyle, Dalton Harwood and Hunter Keller. Raccoon Valley Radio will announce the winners on Friday.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
