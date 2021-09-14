Homecoming for West Central Valley Is This Week

SIOUX CITY -- Bishop Heelan High School will celebrate Homecoming Week Sept. 20 through 25 with the theme of “A City of Lights.”. The Homecoming Parade is back on Sept. 24 and with a new route that primarily winds through Heelan’s campus. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at the lower Heelan parking lot and travels up Grandview to the Heelan drive, goes thru the Heelan campus, turns up 13th St. and comes back down Grandview to the lot.

