Greene County Supervisors Move Forward with Magistrate Court Improvements
The Greene County Board of Supervisors met Monday in regular session. During open forum, there was a discussion about a carbon dioxide pipeline project that involves 30 Iowa counties, including Greene County. The pipeline would transport carbon dioxide emissions from ethanol plants to North Dakota where it would be stored underground. County Engineer Wade Weiss mentioned a conversation with a representative with ISG about the inspection process and how the cost to do that would be reimbursed.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
